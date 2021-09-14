CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edgar Wright explains how Quentin Tarantino named Last Night in Soho

By Jamie Graham
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Edgar Wright and Quentin Tarantino have a long shared history, Tarantino famously popping up on the director’s commentary for the DVD release of Wright’s comedy Hot Fuzz. Now, Wright has revealed that the Pulp Fiction filmmaker is responsible for the name of his latest movie, Last Night in Soho. “In...

www.gamesradar.com

