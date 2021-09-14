CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

GUEST COMMENT: Examining value creation during inflationary periods

By Jason Hesketh
Louisville Business First
Louisville Business First
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Companies have three choices when input costs such as raw materials or payroll increase: accept lower margins, pass price increases on to customers or reduce costs.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
beincrypto.com

ZYX Provides 150% Staking During Testnet Period

ZYX Network has launched a testnet this August, receiving in overall more than 10,000 submissions. Participating as early adopters and backers of the new blockchain, users can get rewards in $ZYX tokens, on the ZYX Network. The first task is still live, with more to be announced shortly. Interested users...
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Fly Ash Market to Witness Rise in Revenues During the Period 2021-2031

Global Fly Ash Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 5% is relied upon to be recorded for the Fly Ash market by 2031, referring to industry players.
MARKETS
The Independent

Food supplies could be hit by CO2 shortage in days, warns Iceland boss

Food supply shortages could happen in the “coming days and weeks” if the carbon dioxide issue continues, a supermarket boss has warned.Richard Walker managing director of Iceland said Christmas food supplies could be impacted by a reduced supply of the gas – but stressed that the damage could be felt much sooner.Meanwhile, trade body leaders have called on the Government to “urgently ensure adequate supplies” of carbon dioxide to keep food production going.“This is no longer about whether or not Christmas will be okay, it’s about keeping the wheels turning and the lights on so we can actually...
GAS PRICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
thedallasnews.net

Digital Ad Platforms Market Review 2021: Big Things are Happening | Acxiom, Facebook, Sizmek

The Global Digital Ad Platforms Market study with 107+ market data Tables, Pie Chart & Figures is now released by HTF MI. The research assessment of the Market is designed to analyze futuristic trend, growth factors, industry opinions, industry validated market facts to forecast till 2025, some of the players studied are Conversant, Inc., Twitter, Kenshoo, Baidu, Inc., Dentsu Aegis Network, Choozle, Yahoo, LinkedIn, DoubleClick, Alibaba Group Holding Limited, Acxiom Corporation, Facebook, Sizmek, Amazon.com, Inc. & Adobe.
MARKETS
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
PUBLIC HEALTH
probuilder.com

Will Home Prices Really Decline if Rates Rise?

Conventional wisdom suggests that if the Federal Reserve Board raises interest rates, higher monthly mortgage payments should cool demand and consequently housing price appreciation. But the Fed doesn’t control interest rates directly. The board influences money supply through buying mortgage-backed securities. So, the question becomes: If we are experiencing a...
REAL ESTATE
newschain

No question of lights going out this winter amid energy crisis – Kwarteng

There is “absolutely no question of the lights going out” this winter amid escalating energy prices, the Business Secretary has said. Kwasi Kwarteng, addressing MPs after holding crisis talks with the industry on Monday amid fears more small suppliers could go to the wall, said it was “alarmist” to suggest that people would not be able to heat their homes in the colder months, as he assured that the UK’s energy supply had “sufficient capacity” to meet demand.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Turnto10.com

Start shopping now: Experts say supply chain issues could cause holiday shortages

(WKRC/WBMA) — There are fewer than 100 shopping days until Christmas. While some may loathe that reminder, there's reason to take heed. Global supply chain disruptions are expected to make delivery times longer. Companies are still trying to recover from the beginning of the pandemic. While countries have reopened, so...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Energy crisis: Government strikes deal to restart CO2 production as Ofgem orders firms to pay tariff

The government has reached a deal with American firm CF Industries to restart carbon dioxide production at its UK plants in Cheshire and Teesside.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng met with the company over the weekend, after it had stopped work at its plants following a spike in global gas prices.The halt in production has led to a food production crisis, as CO2 is used widely in food processing, from packaging meat and other foodstuffs to providing the carbonation in beer and other fizzy drinks.It comes as the government’s cap on energy prices looks set to rise by a further £178...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Job vacancies driven by low-paid roles, IFS says

Recent data showing high job vacancies in the UK is being entirely driven by low-paid occupations, according to research.The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank said around a quarter of the workforce are seeing job vacancies in occupations relevant to them at least 10% below pre-pandemic levels.The IFS said this means up to eight million workers could be failing to benefit from the high vacancy levels.The outlook for jobseekers is tougher still when accounting for the fact that there are more people looking for new work and hence competing for these vacancies.The surge in aggregate vacancies in recent months...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

FedEx Announces Tranche of Rate Hikes

FedEx Express rates will rise an average 5.9 percent for U.S. domestic, export and import services, as will Ground and Home Delivery. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week and $3 / Week members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

How Creora 3D Max Solves the Conundrum of High-Stretch, Circular Jeans

Denim is increasingly being held to circular standards as industry observers and consumers put pressure on brands and mills to reduce jeans’ weighty environmental footprint through reuse. In response, firms are looking to develop denim that can be more easily recycled. And many are following Ellen MacArthur Foundation’s Jeans Redesign guidelines for recyclable denim. As of July, 94 producers had signed onto the program, including multi-billion-dollar retailers like American Eagle Outfitters, Gap, H&M, Levi Strauss & Co., Primark and Urban Outfitters, as well as upstream mill partners. Jeans Redesign’s standards are meant to create jeans that are simultaneously more durable and easier...
APPAREL
Louisville Business First

Louisville Business First

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
272K+
Views
ABOUT

The Louisville Business First provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/louisville

Comments / 0

Community Policy