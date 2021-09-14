GUEST COMMENT: Examining value creation during inflationary periods

Recent data showing high job vacancies in the UK is being entirely driven by low-paid occupations, according to research.The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) think tank said around a quarter of the workforce are seeing job vacancies in occupations relevant to them at least 10% below pre-pandemic levels.The IFS said this means up to eight million workers could be failing to benefit from the high vacancy levels.The outlook for jobseekers is tougher still when accounting for the fact that there are more people looking for new work and hence competing for these vacancies.The surge in aggregate vacancies in recent months...

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO