It is said that the human mind is an amazing thing. It can create entities out of thin air, entertain grand ideas, suppress certain feelings, and reach rudimentary conclusions in seconds. But is it running your life? Or is it just making decisions for you? is it even possible to harness your mental power for good? Enlightenment begins with questioning beliefs and preconceptions. These days there is an abundance of information regarding the psychological benefits of spirituality but very little focus on how we can integrate these concepts into our lives. Medical doctors and teachers of both genders often claim that spirituality has a positive impact on our health since it helps us calm our minds and gain control over our emotions.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO