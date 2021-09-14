Karen Swan, 73

Karen Grostick (Paulin) 53 of Fennville gained her wings September 8, 2021. Her greatest joys were her family, friends, and especially, time with her grandchildren. Born on August 4th, 1968, in Berrien Springs. Karen will continue to be a beacon of light for all she touched, as she now peacefully and gracefully watches over her family: Husband: Raymond Grostick of Fennville, children: Katelynn Mayhew (Alex Reyes) of Fennville, Courtney (Nick) VanOrder of Allendale, Joseph (Jonna)Grostick of Wyoming, Fred Mayhew of Fennville, Kyla Grostick (Elias Rodriguez) of Fennville, Raymond Grostick of Fennville, her parents: Frank and Maureen Paulin, siblings: Kevin (Niki) Paulin, Nichole Paulin , Frank Paulin , Carl Wiseman, Sarah Wiseman, Bryan Paulin, Rashonda Tabor, 23 grandchildren, and the many adopted kids she collected throughout the years. She is now reunited with her birth mother Helma Kaye Rice and daughter Samantha Grostick.

