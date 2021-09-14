CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karen Swan, 73

By Wednesday Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKaren Swan, 73, died suddenly and peacefully on Sept. 5, 2021. She joined Unity Temple Unitarian Universalist Congregation in 2008, at the same time as her daughter Darby Rosenfeld. She and Darby, Darby’s husband Jaeson, and their three kids Case, Zack, and Cora formed a multigenerational presence in the congregation.

Jensen, Vaya Karen

BLISS—Vaya Karen Jensen, 77, a resident of Bliss, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at her home in Bliss. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service - Gooding Chapel.
BLISS, ID
Karen Grostick

Karen Grostick (Paulin) 53 of Fennville gained her wings September 8, 2021. Her greatest joys were her family, friends, and especially, time with her grandchildren. Born on August 4th, 1968, in Berrien Springs. Karen will continue to be a beacon of light for all she touched, as she now peacefully and gracefully watches over her family: Husband: Raymond Grostick of Fennville, children: Katelynn Mayhew (Alex Reyes) of Fennville, Courtney (Nick) VanOrder of Allendale, Joseph (Jonna)Grostick of Wyoming, Fred Mayhew of Fennville, Kyla Grostick (Elias Rodriguez) of Fennville, Raymond Grostick of Fennville, her parents: Frank and Maureen Paulin, siblings: Kevin (Niki) Paulin, Nichole Paulin , Frank Paulin , Carl Wiseman, Sarah Wiseman, Bryan Paulin, Rashonda Tabor, 23 grandchildren, and the many adopted kids she collected throughout the years. She is now reunited with her birth mother Helma Kaye Rice and daughter Samantha Grostick.
FENNVILLE, MI
Karen McPherson

Main Street Truck Park cooking meals for Hurricane Ida evacuee bus drivers. Cenla businesses are coming together to help the 800 evacuees at the mega-shelter just south of Alexandria, including the Main Street Truck Park in Pineville. Updated: 29 minutes ago. |. The October 9 elections have been postponed until...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Program Helps Kids See a Softer Side of Police

Twenty-three 4- and 5-year-olds sprinted out of their classrooms at Kidz World Preschool at 50 50th St. S., to meet Officer Lauren Pilkenton of the St. Petersburg Police Department for their biweekly POPs program on Friday, August 20. Part of Enough is Enough – an initiative to tackle gun violence...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
State
Maine State
Snaps & Claps @ Leda & The Swan

On Friday, September 17th you’re invited to an Artsi & cocktail hideaway in midtown Philadelphia. Get dressed up and meet us at Leda & the Swan, for a Friday night for the books. Evening will start with featured performances by Greg Duncan Organ Trio & Poet Ashley Rivera. The performances...
MUSIC
Student Spotlight: Karen Orozco

The reason why I am interested in becoming a masters prepared registered nurse is because I have always had an interest in the health of human beings. The intensity and challenges incorporated within a medical field career, simply encourages me to give this outstanding career a try, and just continue to stay positive, and potentially become the person I want to become; in this case, an individual who helps human beings stay healthy.
EDUCATION
LemonAid photo gallery

Founded in 2002 to commemorate the events of Sept. 11, 2001, the 19th Annual LemonAid fundraiser on Bonnie Brae Place in River Forest, has raised more than $400,000 for local charities since that first year, when it raised $400 for Hephzibah Children’s Association. In 2020, LemonAid raised nearly $80,000.
RIVER FOREST, IL
Roger French, 74

Roger J. French, 74, died at home on Aug. 28, 2021, following a brief acceptance of cancer. In the process of passing from this world, he offered his loved ones a final gift of showing how to die serenely, with gratitude for what had come before and taking solace in having contributed to what will be. He said goodbye with the words, “Thank you for the love.”
OAK PARK, IL
What are the arts up to?

New Yorkers may be hailing the return of Broadway, but Oak Park and River Forest residents have reason to celebrate the performing arts returning here. Whether your heart beats for Beethoven, your ears ache for opera or you desire drama, a live in-person performance will deliver. The Symphony of Oak...
OAK PARK, IL
Rev. John Gambro, 92

Father John Louis (Mannes) Gambro, O.P., died peacefully on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at Resurrection Village Life Center in Chicago after a long illness. The first of two sons of John Louis Gambro Sr. and Mary Frances Curry. Born in Chicago on Sept. 26, 1929, he received his early education...
CHICAGO, IL
Babies speak out

It occurs to me that babies are rarely if ever mentioned in all the partisan pushing and shoving going on over the traumatic and emotional issue of abortion. For example, I reviewed the recent abortion law passed in Texas, and found no reference to babies throughout that entire Senate Bill 8.
OAK PARK, IL
Missing our faiths in secular space

In the Catholic world where I grew up, south of Roosevelt and north of Cermak, in the blocks surrounding Berwyn’s St. Mary of Celle Catholic Church, “secular space” was something I did not really encounter, at least not consciously. Back then, in the 1950s and ’60s, I’d move from church to school to neighborhood to home and back, experiencing seamlessly the Catholicity of our small world.
BERWYN, IL
Karen Kalish

In 2007, Karen Kalish launched Home Works! The Teacher Home Visit Program to focus on parent and family involvement in low-performing area schools. Since then, the program has impacted thousands of students and their families.

