Olympic skiing venue Squaw Valley Resort changes its 'racist, sexist name' to Palisades Tahoe
The Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows ski resort has announced it will change its name to Palisades Tahoe, effective immediately. "Today marks the first day of the next chapter of our resort's storied history," the resort wrote in a message posted to its website and social media accounts. "While the name may be new, the legend and legacy of these valleys continue on, now as Palisades Tahoe."www.wrcbtv.com
