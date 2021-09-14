Olympic skiing venue Squaw Valley Resort changes its 'racist, sexist name' to Palisades Tahoe

‘This whole thing, it’s decent. It’s a decent thing to do.’. A 70-year-old ski resort near Lake Tahoe removed a sexist and anti-Indigenous slur from its name; a place once infamously dubbed Sq--- Valley is now called Palisades Tahoe. (High Country News is not publishing the slur out of respect for those harmed by its past and continued use.) The announcement follows a yearlong process of planning and discussions with the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California. For the Washoe, on whose land the resort sits, this is just one step amid decades of effort to change racist place names in and around the region, part which is still known by that former name.

