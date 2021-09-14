CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Olympic skiing venue Squaw Valley Resort changes its 'racist, sexist name' to Palisades Tahoe

By CNN Newswire
Wrcbtv.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows ski resort has announced it will change its name to Palisades Tahoe, effective immediately. "Today marks the first day of the next chapter of our resort's storied history," the resort wrote in a message posted to its website and social media accounts. "While the name may be new, the legend and legacy of these valleys continue on, now as Palisades Tahoe."

www.wrcbtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
yourmileagemayvary.net

Popular Ski Resort Has Changed Its Name So It Won’t Be Offensive

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over time it’s that nothing stays the same. Things change. People change. Opinions change. And what’s accepted as right and wrong change, too. We (well, most of us) are finally agreeing that big statues glorifying people who endorsed slavery or running Native Americans off...
LIFESTYLE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Palisades Tahoe chosen as new name for California ski resort

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — Palisades Tahoe introduced its new name and logo that honor the resort’s history as a land of legends — home to freeskiing pioneers, Winter Olympians and cultural icons across more than seven decades of ski history. Inspired by the sheer granite faces and chutes that compose...
CALIFORNIA STATE
yourcentralvalley.com

This Lake Tahoe ski resort has renamed itself due to racist history of original name

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. (KRON) — A Lake Tahoe ski resort has changed its name to Palisades Tahoe to remove a racist and sexist slur from its name. The resort said it committed to finding a new name in 2020; after “extensive research into the historical and current usage and regional history of the word “squaw,” and discussions with the local Washoe Tribe, which affirmed the position that it is widely considered a racist and sexist slur against Indigenous women.”
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
CBS News

Famed Lake Tahoe ski resort ditches derogatory name

Popular Lake Tahoe ski resort Squaw Valley has changed its name after extensive talks with Native American groups and the local community. The California ski mecca is now called Palisades Tahoe, according to the resort. The word "squaw" is understood these days as a racist and misogynistic term, according to...
LIFESTYLE
KCRA.com

Tahoe-area ski resort removes slur from name

OLYMPIC VALLEY, Calif. — A well-known Lake Tahoe area ski resort has changed its name, removing derogatory language from the 70-year-old resort's name. Formerly Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, the resort has been renamed Palisades Tahoe, according to a social media post. The original name had a word with English roots...
OLYMPIC VALLEY, CA
Freeskier Magazine

Legendary California Resort rechristened Palisades Tahoe

It’s been a long time coming, but the iconic resort in Olympic Valley was finally given a new name. Given its roots in freeskiing history, we’re pretty pleased that the ownership chose to name Palisades Tahoe after one of the most recognizable cliff lines in all of skidom. The new name pays homage to legends like Shane McConkey and CR Johnson, who cut their teeth on the Palisades’ steep chutes.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpine Skiing#Squaw#Ski Resort#The Washoe Tribe#Lewis And Clark#The University Of Idaho#Native Americans#Cable News Network Inc
thenevadaindependent.com

Olympic Valley ski resort officials debut new name after vowing to drop ‘derogatory and offensive’ term

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows leaders have formally reintroduced the site of the 1960 Olympic Winter Games as Palisades Tahoe in time for the upcoming ski season. “When the sun rises over Lake Tahoe on opening day 2021, it will be the dawn of something new,” a narrator says in an announcement video published Monday by the company. “Our storied past will remain, but we are evolving … Our old name didn’t match our values, our spirit or who we are. So we will be known by a new name. One we can all be proud of.”
SPORTS
High Country News

After the Palisades Tahoe name change, where is the Washoe Tribe looking next?

‘This whole thing, it’s decent. It’s a decent thing to do.’. A 70-year-old ski resort near Lake Tahoe removed a sexist and anti-Indigenous slur from its name; a place once infamously dubbed Sq--- Valley is now called Palisades Tahoe. (High Country News is not publishing the slur out of respect for those harmed by its past and continued use.) The announcement follows a yearlong process of planning and discussions with the Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California. For the Washoe, on whose land the resort sits, this is just one step amid decades of effort to change racist place names in and around the region, part which is still known by that former name.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Skiing
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

Vail Resorts Requires COVID Vaccine Not Just For Staff, But Also Guests

VAIL, Colo. (CBS4)– Vail Resorts is the latest to announce COVID-19 vaccine mandates. This time not just for staff, but also guests. (credit: Getty Images) If guests want to eat at one of Vail Resorts’ indoor restaurants or quick service cafeterias, proof of COVID-19 vaccination must be provided. That includes children in ski school who are ages 12 and over. Vail Resorts plans on operating their ski resorts at capacity this season without reservations or limits. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images) The Town of Vail is also requiring face masks in all indoor settings.
VAIL, CO
Only In Ohio

Ohio’s Cuyahoga Valley National Park Has Been Named A Top National Park To Visit In The Fall

The arrival of autumn in Ohio is synonymous with trips to local farms, cideries, pumpkin patches, and parks. This ephemeral season is all about the outdoors, and the Buckeye State truly delivers when it comes to beautiful fall destinations. In fact, one of Ohio’s most prized attractions has been listed among the best national parks […] The post Ohio’s Cuyahoga Valley National Park Has Been Named A Top National Park To Visit In The Fall appeared first on Only In Your State.
OHIO STATE
Denver Post

Colorado mountain renamed to Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain, replacing a slur

A mountain in Clear Creek County is one step closer to a new name after the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted Thursday unanimously for a change. The current Squaw Mountain could soon become Mestaa’ėhehe Mountain (pronounced mess-ta-HAY) in honor of an important translator during a time of turbulence. Mestaa’ėhehe, or Owl Woman, was an influential member of the Cheyenne tribe in the early 1800s, who bridged the divide between indigenous tribes and new settlers in Colorado before military-ordered massacres and removals.
COLORADO STATE
Only In Northern California

Watch In Awe As Thousands Of Chinook Salmon Make Their Seasonal Return To This Fish Hatchery In Northern California

Fall is in the air. That means the weather will be cooler, the leaves will start to change, and most importantly, the salmon will be making their seasonal migration! You can catch a view of the fall salmon run from numerous spots around Northern California, but Feather River Fish Hatchery is definitely a hot spot. […] The post Watch In Awe As Thousands Of Chinook Salmon Make Their Seasonal Return To This Fish Hatchery In Northern California appeared first on Only In Your State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Mountain goat kills grizzly bear in Canada

A mountain goat in Canada reportedly “turned the tables” of predator and prey on a grizzly bear, goring it to death in a national park in British Columbia, officials say.The incident, described by wildlife officials as a rare occurrence, came to light after the remains of a female grizzly bear were found at Yoho National Park, according to local reports.A hiker spotted the bear carcass on 4 September, just metres off the Burgess Pass trail – a nearly 13km trail located near Field at Yoho National Park, newspaper Rocky Mountain Outlook Today first reported on 16 September.A goat’s sharp...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy