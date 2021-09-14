Jerry Levinson, 86, formerly of Oak Park, died on Sept. 4, 2021 in Dallas, Texas. A graduate of Fairfax High in California, he served as a sergeant in the Air Force in Korea in the 686 Aircraft Control and Warning Squadron, then worked as an electrical engineer, where he provided expertise to several companies, including Collins Radio, Zenith, and Knowles Electronics. Cycling was an extreme passion, which led him to open Oak Park Cyclery. The store was a home to many in the Chicago area for best-in-class bikes, service and repairs, and a great place to start many bike rides. At age 80, he qualified for the Senior Olympics, a testament to his dedication. He also shared his appreciation for classical and jazz music, the Chicago Cubbies, and most importantly, his compassion, empathy and love for family.