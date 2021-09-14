Puerto Rican BSN Vaqueros de Bayamon vs Mets de Guaynabo 9/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats will meet the UCF Knights for week 2 of the 2021 regular season at the Bounce House in Orlando, Florida on Saturday, September 11, 2021, at 6:30 PM ET. The Wildcats were not able to take part in the 2020 season and they were defeated in their first game this year by the UTEP Miners following a score of 28-38 last Saturday. Shannon Patrick completed 15-of-22 passing for 215 yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Que’shaun Byrd rushed for 98 yards and cranked a touchdown for the team while Aaron Thompson added 25 rushes and a score. Kemari Averett and Marcus Riley delivered 72 receiving yards apiece and also managed to get a touchdown. Darryl Powell Jr. notched 41 receiving yards for the Wildcats and Caleb Sutherland led the team’s defense with a team-high 13 tackles. Sutherland also squeezed in nine solo tackles and a sack.

