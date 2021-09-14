CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Puerto Rican BSN Vaqueros de Bayamon vs Mets de Guaynabo 9/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

By Tonys Picks Staff
 8 days ago

Mets de Guaynabo are hosting Vaqueros de Bayamon at the Coliseo Mario “Quijote” Morales in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 20:00 ET in this Puerto Rican Basketball League (BSL or Baloncesto Superior Nacional) Group B battle between two squads coming off losses in their last games. Guaynabo saw a two-game winning streak end and are fourth in the group. Bayamon suffered just their second defeat this season, but it was in a span of just three matches. They are sitting on the first place of Group B.

David Stockton
