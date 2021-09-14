Cleveland Indians vs Minnesota Twins Game 2 9/14/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The Cleveland Indians (69-72) will battle against the Minnesota Twins (63-80) in Game 2 of a doubleheader duel at Target Field in Minneapolis on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 7:40 PM ET. Cleveland surrendered a three-game competition to the Milwaukee Brewers after losing three contests in a row over the weekend. The Indians scored just 4 runs while allowing 24 in losing that series to the Brewers by a sweep. In the series finale, Cleveland scored just a single run in the 6th frame with four hits and committed two errors in the loss. Starter Aaron Civale lasted for just 3.0 innings of work with seven earned runs on seven hits while awarding two free bases and struck out three Milwaukee hitters in defeat. Catcher Ryan Lavarnway earned the single run scored for the tribe in the losing effort.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0