NFL

New York Jets continue to deal with the curious case of Denzel Mims

By Empire Sports Media
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe best thing you can say about Denzel Mims’ sophomore season opener is that he made the most of his limited opportunities. Conversation around Mims has reopened after the New York Jets’ 19-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 action. Mims partook in only three snaps of the defeat, but featured heavily in one of the game’s most impactful plays: with three minutes remaining in the final frame, Mims’ 40-yard reception situated the Jets at Carolina’s 10-year-line. Corey Davis put in six points on a eight-yard pass from Zach Wilson to create what became the final margin.

chatsports.com

Robert Saleh on Denzel Mims: ‘He continues to get better every day’

Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims sort of fell under the radar this past spring and summer due to acquisitions at his position (both in free agency and the draft) and a battle with food poisoning. The latter issue, caused by unhealthy salmon, led to him losing 20 pounds and missing much of the team’s offseason program.
NFL
chatsports.com

It’s Denzel Mims’ time to shine after NY Jets take hits at WR

The New York Jets could head into their season opener against the Carolina Panthers without two of their key wide receivers. Jamison Crowder will miss the game due to COVID-19. Keelan Cole may join him as he is a game-time decision with a knee injury. Should Cole join Crowder on...
NFL
Yardbarker

Why Denzel Mims Could Have a Breakout Game Against the Panthers

With Jamison Crowder out (COVID-19) and Keelan Cole questionable (knee), the Jets' depth at wide receiver will be tested on Sunday in Carolina. Sure, top wideout Corey Davis will get plenty of targets from rookie quarterback Zach Wilson. Same goes for rookie receiver Elijah Moore, who was a star in training camp.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Making sense of Denzel Mims' minimal Week 1 usage

The Jets entered their season opener against the Panthers in somewhat of a peculiar position at wide receiver. Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole were unable to suit up, leaving Zach Wilson without two of his top wideouts. Elijah Moore was an obvious candidate to join the starting lineup, but Mike LaFleur still had another receiver to replace.
NFL
State
New York State
Yardbarker

Now’s not the time to worry about Denzel Mims

For all the talk about the New York Jets’ perpetual search for a franchise quarterback, metropolitan football has been equally bereft of a homegrown big-play receiver. It has been nearly 15 seasons since a receiver that originally began his career with the Jets reached four digits in yardage (Jerricho Cotchery in 2007). The Jets have had some offensive teases since then: Robby Anderson was a diamond in the rough of the undrafted, but the Adam Gase era caused him to “lose his love” for the game. Day three Quincy Enunwa came close but saw his metropolitan career eaten away by injury.
NFL
chatsports.com

Denzel Mims' spot in Jets' receiver rotation is very much in doubt

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. – Denzel Mims only played three snaps in Week 1. The second-year receiver may see even less action Sunday. The Jets activated slot receiver Jamison Crowder from the COVID-19 list Thursday and Keelan Cole continues to progress after a knee issue sidelined him for Week 1. Without them, Mims played the fewest reps of the Jets’ five receivers active against Carolina.
NFL
jetnation.com

Jets Handling of Denzel Mims Reaches Point of Absurdity

Denzel Mims’ relationship with the New York Jets has been a strange one through his first season-plus as a pro, and it took another turn for the worse in the Jets season-opening 19-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Having spent the entire off-season buried on the depth chart despite showing...
NFL
New York Post

Why Jets barely played Denzel Mims in Week 1 surprise

One of the mysteries of Sunday’s game was why WR Denzel Mims only played three snaps. With Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole both sidelined, it made sense that Mims would have a larger role in the game. Instead he only had one catch for 40 yards. Saleh explained and it...
NFL
#The Jets#American Football#The New York Jets#The Carolina Panthers
thedraftnetwork.com

Should Jets Trade Denzel Mims? If So, Where?

In a new-look AFC East, headlined by four quarterbacks no older than 25 years of age, building chemistry with young wide receivers is of the utmost importance. In New York, there’s no shortage of young talent at the receiver position. Rookie signal-caller Zach Wilson has already built a connection with his No. 1 target in Corey Davis, who caught five balls for 97 yards and two touchdowns in their Week 1 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Wilson has also shown a rapport with Braxton Berrios, and it’s just a matter of time before rookie second-round pick Elijah Moore finds himself in the mix.
NFL
New York Post

Jets add to why Denzel Mims didn’t play versus Patriots

The biggest mystery around the Jets gained a little bit more clarity Monday. After receiver Denzel Mims was inactive in the loss to the Patriots on Sunday, Robert Saleh indicated the specialties within the further-down-the-depth-chart receivers determine who plays and who gets scratched. The fifth wide receiver on the roster,...
NFL
New York Post

Denzel Mims could be odd man out as more Jets receivers set to return

Good news for the Jets could be more bad news for Denzel Mims. The expected returns on Sunday of wide receivers Jamison Crowder (COVID-19) and Keelan Cole (knee) might further curtail Mims’ already limited playing time. Crowder, who was activated Thursday, and Cole both practiced on a limited basis. There is a chance that Mims, a second-round pick a year ago who played just three snaps and caught one pass for 40 yards in the Week 1 loss to the Panthers, could be inactive against the Patriots on Sunday.
NFL
Yardbarker

Robert Saleh Reveals Why Denzel Mims Was Inactive Against Patriots

When Denzel Mims was healthy during his rookie season last year, the wideout flashed boundless potential. The Baylor product showed playmaking ability, making contested grabs streaking down the sideline or flexing his catch radius over the middle in traffic. One year later, the talent is still there, but the playing...
NFL
Yardbarker

Jets' Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims Inactive vs. Patriots

Two Jets wide receivers are inactive for Sunday's matchup with the New England Patriots. Not only is Jamison Crowder out for Week 2, but New York elected to keep Denzel Mims on the sidelines as well. Crowder will have to wait until next weekend to make his 2021 debut. Unless...
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Jets WR Denzel Mims a trade candidate?

In early August, we heard that Jets’ second-year receiver Denzel Mims could be on the roster bubble. Shortly thereafter, Tony Pauline of ProFootballNetwork.com reported that Gang Green had no intentions of moving on from Mims, and that he had only fallen down the club’s WR depth chart because a bad reaction to antibiotics caused him to lose a great deal of weight, which prevented him from fully participating in the offseason program and grasping the new coaching staff’s offense.
NFL
Newsday

Jets Q&A: What does Denzel Mims need to do to play?

The Jets’ coaches feel that all the other receivers are ahead of Mims on the depth chart, and that he doesn’t deserve to play ahead of Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Braxton Berrios, Keelan Cole and Jeff Smith. You can throw Jamison Crowder in there when he returns. Robert Saleh said...
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Denzel Mims ‘got to be better’ than other Jets WRs to play, says coach

The curious case of Denzel Mims took another turn Sunday. The second-year wide receiver was a healthy inactive for the Jets’ 25-6 loss to the Patriots at MetLife Stadium. It was the latest indication of just how much the new Jets coaching staff does not trust the 2020 second-round pick.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Robert Saleh provides rationale for Denzel Mims healthy scratch

The Jets were without two of their wide receivers in Week 2 — one due to a groin injury and the other by choice. New York listed Denzel Mims as a healthy scratch despite a strong week of practice. Mims played sparingly against the Panthers in Week 1, but made the most of his lone target for a key 44-yard gain with the Jets on the comeback trail late in the game.
NFL
