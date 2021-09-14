New York Jets continue to deal with the curious case of Denzel Mims
The best thing you can say about Denzel Mims’ sophomore season opener is that he made the most of his limited opportunities. Conversation around Mims has reopened after the New York Jets’ 19-14 loss to the Carolina Panthers in Week 1 action. Mims partook in only three snaps of the defeat, but featured heavily in one of the game’s most impactful plays: with three minutes remaining in the final frame, Mims’ 40-yard reception situated the Jets at Carolina’s 10-year-line. Corey Davis put in six points on a eight-yard pass from Zach Wilson to create what became the final margin.www.chatsports.com
