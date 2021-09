NEW YORK — Forensic genomics company Othram said last week that it has raised $18 million in a Series B financing round led by Gigafund. Othram combines DNA sequencing from degraded or low-input source material with advanced human identification applications. It has been working with academic researchers, forensic scientists, medical examiners, and law enforcement agencies on unsolved crimes. The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it will use the new funding to continue development of its genetic testing technology and expand its operations throughout North America.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO