WHO provides support around the world to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control through vaccines and other critical measures

World Health Organization
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Vaccines are a powerful tool that will help to bring the pandemic under control...”said WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a recent event. “But we are not there yet. And in the meantime, every country must continue with a comprehensive, risk-based approach of tailored public health and social measures, in combination with early clinical care and equitable vaccination.

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID Risk

The vitamin plays a double role in relation to the novel COVID-19 virus. Vitamin D may help to reduce the risk of COVID-19. Vitamin D plays two different roles; one in boosting the innate immune systems and the second in stopping the immune system from becoming abnormally active, a study suggest.
Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
Pfizer says its Covid jab safe for children aged 5-11

Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday said trial results showed their coronavirus vaccine is safe and produces a robust immune response in children aged five to 11, adding that they would seek regulatory approval shortly. "In participants five to 11 years of age, the vaccine was safe, well tolerated and showed robust neutralising antibody responses," US giant Pfizer and its German partner said in a joint statement.
WHO Has Bad News About COVID-19 Vaccine Availability Around The World

In early September, World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus called for a moratorium on COVID-19 booster shots in wealthy countries, citing a reduction in the promised number of doses that are projected to be made available to lower-income countries this year. Wealthy countries had promised to donate over 1 billion doses to lower-income countries in 2021, "but less than 15 percent of those doses have materialized," he stated (via CBS News).
World Health Organization

WHO calls on world leaders at the UN General Assembly to focus on vaccine equity, pandemic preparedness, and getting the SDGs back on track

WHO is urging leaders attending the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to guarantee equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines and other life-saving tools; ensure the world is better prepared to respond to future pandemics; and renew efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The COVID-19 pandemic...
Italy triples pledge to provide other nations with COVID-19 vaccines

ROME (Reuters) – Italy plans to give other countries 45 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines before the end of the year, three times its original pledge, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Thursday. In a video message to a U.S.-hosted global COVID-19 Summit, Draghi said his government had previously promised...
The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccines

CDC forecast predicts US Covid-19 hospitalizations will decrease over next 4 weeks. For the second consecutive week, an ensemble forecast from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicts that new daily Covid-19 hospitalizations will likely decrease over the next four weeks. Last week’s forecast, published Sept. 15, predicted...
World leaders return to UN and face many escalating crises

World leaders will be back at the United Nations for the first time in two years on Tuesday with a formidable agenda of escalating crises to tackle, including the still raging COVID-19 pandemic and a relentlessly warming planet. Other pressing issues are rising U.S.-China tensions, Afghanistan’s unsettled future under its new Taliban rulers and ongoing conflicts in Yemen, Syria and […]
Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
Vaccine inequity comes into stark focus during UN gathering

The inequity of COVID-19 vaccine distribution will come into sharper focus Thursday as many of the African countries whose populations have little to no access to the life-saving shots step to the podium to speak at the U.N.'s annual meeting of world leaders. Already, the struggle to contain the coronavirus pandemic has featured prominently in leaders' speeches — many of them delivered remotely exactly because of the virus. Country after country acknowledged the wide disparity in accessing the vaccine, painting a picture so bleak that a solution has at times seemed impossibly out of reach.“Some countries have vaccinated their populations,...
15,790 Fully Vaccinated Americans Either Hospitalized Or Died Of COVID-19

More than 15,000 Americans have been admitted to hospitals or have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated for the virus, new data showed. At least 12,750 fully vaccinated individuals in the U.S. suffered breakthrough COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Sept. 13. People aged 65 and older accounted for 70% of reported breakthrough hospitalizations.
