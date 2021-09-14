Woman dies when hit by car on I-84 in East Hartford

A woman died when she was struck by a car on I-84 in East Hartford Monday night.

It happened shortly after 7:45 p.m., west of the Exit 59 off-ramp, as a 2015 Acura was headed east in the left-center lane of five, state police said. The 33-year-old woman was walking in the area of the same lane.

Police said Tuesday morning that they continue to investigate why the woman was walking on the highway.

Anyone who saw the collision or was in the area with a dashcam-equipped vehicle is asked to contact Trooper John Wilson at the Troop H barracks at 860-534-1098 or at john.wilson@ct.gov .

