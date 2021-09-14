CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steuben County, NY

Steuben County Health Dept., CCC holding vaccine clinic on September 15

By Caitlin Murphy
NewsChannel 36
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORNING, N.Y. (WENY) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is partnering with Corning Community College to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Wednesday, September 15. The clinic will take place at the main campus gym from 10:00 to 2:00 p.m. Additionally, the health department is continuing its weekly clinic on Fridays at the Civil Defense Training Center, which is at 7220 State Route 54 in Bath. Those clinics also take place from 10:00 to 2:00.

