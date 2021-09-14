CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Goldman Sachs names 25-year insider as CFO

By Steve Gelsi
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on Tuesday named Denis P. Coleman III as chief financial officer, effective Jan. 1. Coleman will hold the title of deputy chief financial officer, effective immediately, through the end of the year. Coleman will take over for Stephen M. Scherr, who worked for Goldman Sachs for nearly 30 years, and spent the past three years as CFO. Scherr will become a senior director after he retires at the end of the year. Coleman has worked for Goldman Sachs since 1996, serving as co-head of the global financing group in its investment banking unit for the...

www.marketwatch.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) The notes do not bear interest. The amount that you will be paid on your notes on the stated maturity date (September 22, 2027) is based on the performance of Russell 2000® Index as measured from the trade date (September 17, 2021) to and including the determination date (September 17, 2027).
MARKETS
bizjournals

Amazon names former Goldman Sachs executive to its board

Amazon.com Inc.'s board of directors on Monday elected Edith Cooper, co-founder of personal and professional coaching startup Medley and a former Goldman Sachs executive, to the board. Cooper had previously sat on the boards of Slack and Etsy from early 2018 until this summer. Etsy named Wiser Solutions CEO Andy...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cfo#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Emea
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
Reuters

Goldman Sachs hires Barclays' executive to S.Africa unit

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group (GS.N) has hired Simon Denny, head of Banking Africa at Barclays Plc (BARC.L), to run investment banking at its South African unit, the U.S. banking giant told Reuters on Monday. Goldman has been building up its activities in the region and seeking...
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Analyst signals strong Goldman Sachs quarter ahead

Credit Suisse analyst Susan Roth Katzke on Friday reiterated her outperform rating and $450 a share price target for Goldman Sachs Group Inc. on a strong trading environment and progress on new initiatives. The investment bank's financial targets "look more easily achievable and sustainable," Katzke said in a note to clients. Analysts currently forecast third-quarter earnings of $9.70 a share for Goldman Sachs, according to FactSet data. Credit Suisse analyst Katzke said the investment bank has benefitted from strong capital market activity and ample fundraising in its asset and wealth management unit. She added that progress against strategic initiatives is outpacing expectations, particularly in trading and banking. Shares of Goldman Sachs fell 1.7% on Friday. The stock is up about 48% so far this year, compared to a rise of 27.4% by the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund .
STOCKS
poundsterlingforecast.com

GBP EUR Gains on Goldman Sachs Rate Outlook

The GBP EUR exchange rate was 0.27% higher on Thursday after investment bank Goldman Sachs brought their interest rate hike expectations forward by a year. This week’s strong employment and inflation numbers have seen analysts reassess their dovish outlooks. The GBP to EUR trades at 1.1745 with Eurozone inflation ahead...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Initiates Mastec With Buy, Sees 32% Upside

Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta initiated MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) coverage with a Buy rating and a price target of $120, implying an upside of 32.74%. Mehta says the company is levered to long-term secular growth trends, including the modernization and hardening of America's aging utility infrastructure, the transition toward renewable power generation, and the nationwide buildout of optical fiber and 5G telecommunications infrastructure.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Goldman Sachs Initiates Chart Industries With Neutral Rating

Goldman Sachs analyst Neil Mehta initiated Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) coverage with a Neutral rating and a price target of $193, implying an upside of 1.73%. Mehta believes the company stands to benefit from positive markets tailwinds but says the shares seem to be fairly pricing in its growth. Recently,...
STOCKS
bloomberglaw.com

WeCommerce Names Ex-Goldman Sachs Veteran Min as General Counsel

WeCommerce Holdings Ltd., which provides merchants tools to develop online stores, has named former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. executive Susan Min as its general counsel. Min until 2018 spent seven years at Goldman, five as global head of its risk and policy. Before that she was an executive director and senior counsel for Goldman in Hong Kong.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Goldman Sachs leads $160 million round in Form3

Cloud native payments-as-a-service platform Form3 has raised $160 million in a funding round led by Goldman Sachs as it prepares to launch into the US market. The new financing round brings the company’s total fundraising to $220 million and follows a £33 million raise in August last year that was supported by Nationwide Building Society and Lloyds Bank.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Goldman Sachs dives into fintech’s latest trend with GreenSky

This is the web version of Term Sheet, a daily newsletter on the biggest deals and dealmakers. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. Goldman Sachs’ push into consumer banking is endlessly fascinating. The banking giant was not a household name like say Wells Fargo or Clorox...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy