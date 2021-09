Gov. John Bel Edwards appointed two new members to the 18-person board that regulates groundwater use in the Baton Rouge region, less than three months after rejecting legislation that would have allowed employees from companies who use the groundwater to continue to sit on the commission without penalty. Alvin Broussard, the public works director and […] The post Louisiana governor replaces members of the Baton Rouge area groundwater commission appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO