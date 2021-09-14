CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

How New York Giants Can Help Fix Daniel Jones's Ball Security Issue

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13z579_0bvddtEu00

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC

In football, there's a saying that every play--even those that look identical to the naked eye--has its own story.

While that's sort of true for quarterback Daniel Jones's 30 career fumbles, they all have one thing in common other than they shouldn't be happening at this point, and that is Jones isn't securing the ball high and tight when he takes off as a runner the way a running back might be coached to do.

Jones's latest fumble came as he crossed into the red zone against the Broncos Sunday, a loose ball recovered by the other team that ended the Giants' most promising scoring drive since they took a 7-3 lead early in the second quarter.

And sure enough, after the game, there was Jones, as he's done 29 times prior when he fumbled, talking about how he has to do a better job, how he can't be fumbling, etc.

It's enough to drive a coaching staff mad because for all the things Jones does well, it takes that one boneheaded and careless moment with the ball to undo it in a snap. And the ball security issues are squarely on Jones--not his protection, not his skill position players, and certainly not on the offensive coordinator.

So the multimillion-dollar question is how the heck do the Giants fix this chronic problem once and for all?

"Like him, with any other player as well, you’ve got to show them on tape what’s happening, show them what the symptom is and why it’s been an issue, and then you’ve got to make sure you drill it on the field and improve the technique," said head coach Joe Judge.

"We’ve got to keep doing a better job of coaching, putting our players in a position within practice where we’re getting the ball attacked and the exact fundamentals of what they’re getting issues with."

Teaching is one thing; however, Jones, from all accounts, is certainly a quick study in the classroom and an intelligent player. But sometimes, when one is in the heat of battle, instincts take over.

And those instincts don't always align with smart football or fundamentals, such as Jones's choosing to lower his shoulder and drive straight ahead to pick up extra yardage rather than slide and give himself up, the latter being what the coaches teach.

"There are times where a guy’s going to be aggressive and he’s going to have to go ahead and lower his shoulder to get an extra yard in a got-to-have-it type of situation. There are other times as a quarterback where you go ahead, and you slide, and you avoid the contact," Judge said.

To Jones, every situation seems to be a "got-to-have-it" moment.

"Look, Daniel’s a tough dude and I’m the one that’s got to tell him to slide sometimes," Judge said. "I know he hates hearing that. He doesn’t want to be treated like he’s got kid gloves on, but that’s part of what we teach him in terms of getting down and protecting."

If Jones is going to insist on not being handled with kid gloves, what's the answer then to fixing his fumbling problem/

"I’d say the coaching on any of these situations is if it’s not a 'got-to-have it,' you want to protect the ball as best as we can, whether it’s getting out of bounds or sliding and getting down," Judge said.

There's also the old Tiki Barber approach, "high and tight," which fixed a chronic fumbling problem Barber struggled with early in his career. To fix the issue, the coaches had Barber carry the football everywhere he went in the facility high and tight, with people randomly trying to knock it out of his grasp--unsuccessfully at that once he got the hang of it.

That might be an extreme step, though, for a player whose primary job description is to move the chains by throwing the ball and whose priority needs to be on making smart post-snap reads.

If the Giants are going to continue taking advantage of Jones's athleticism and ability to use his legs, teaching "high and tight" along with getting him to slide to protect himself is something that, if not already part of the daily routine, should be incorporated as soon as possible.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Daniel Jones highly anticipates return of Giants' big weapon Saquon Barkley

Daniel Jones rattled off all the things you’d expect to hear about Saquon Barkley. Diverse skill set. Runs hard. Catches the ball well. Everything that made the running back one of the most electric and popular players in the NFL since he was picked second overall by the Giants. "When...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
USA Today

Broncos' Vic Fangio on Giants' Daniel Jones: 'He's got it all'

The New York Giants will face a tight Denver Broncos defense on Sunday and the Broncos just may have an advantage since their offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach know many of the Giants’ offensive players so well. Broncos offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur and quarterbacks coach Mike Shula were at the...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants vs. Washington Player of the Game: Daniel Jones

For the entire week, people had been skeptical about whether or not Daniel Jones can be the guy going forward for the New York Giants. While it was only one game, and despite the Giants losing a heartbreaker, 30-29, to the Washington Football Team, Jones looked like a guy who can lead the Giants to victories on Thursday night.
NFL
Pocono Record

What's next for Daniel Jones: Start of promising NY Giants future or beginning of the end?

EAST RUTHERFORD - Daniel Jones and Jason Garrett have spent a lot of time together since the New York Giants reported for the offseason program back in the spring. Not every day, but multiple times per week, the quarterback and the offensive coordinator stay on the field well after the rest of the team has departed to test each other.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Northjersey Com#Imagn Content Services#Llc
profootballnetwork.com

Daniel Jones needs a breakout year in 2021 to stay in New York long term

The New York Giants became the subject of ridicule when they selected Daniel Jones No. 6 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. With Jones going into his third NFL season, it’s time to look back at what he accomplished during his first two years in the league. Daniel Jones’ box...
NFL
Newsday

Is this the year Daniel Jones and Giants take that next step?

Daniel Jones has thrown thousands of passes since the last time he played in a game that mattered. From the barnstorming workouts he organized with teammates in the spring to his private drills at home in Charlotte to the past few weeks of training camp and preseason work with the Giants, he’s been grinding away at his craft. His arm is like a perpetual motion machine, never tiring, always ready to do more.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

NY Giants name seven captains, including Daniel Jones

Aug 29, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones (8) throws the ball during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports. Ahead of the 2021 NFL season opener, the NY Giants named seven captains this...
NFL
Mile High Report

How can the Broncos beat the New York Giants?

Way back when the Broncos 2021 schedule was released, it was hard to look at the New York Giants without acknowledging the similarities between Denver’s week one opponent and themselves. Like the G-men, the Broncos had a third year quarterback entering a make or break season surrounded by a promising supporting cast and a talented defense. Both teams had decision makers on the hot seat and looked like they’d need a quick start to fend off the vultures.
NFL
playnj.com

Are Daniel Jones And The New York Giants Ready To Make A Winning Point Versus Denver Broncos?

`New Jersey online sports bettors want to know if the New York Giants can literally take offense to their 2020 finish. Big Blue hosts the Denver Broncos in Sunday’s season opener. This is a New York Giants team that finished dead last in the NFC for points last year. The Giants only scored 280 in a 6-10 campaign, a mere 17.50 per game, and they still nearly won the NFC East.
NFL
NJ.com

The Giants vowed to help Daniel Jones. In Week 1, that was another empty promise

Daniel Jones is an easy target, and as always, the quarterback will absorb plenty of criticism after the Giants stumbled in their season opener. He had a killer fumble — again. He misfired on a couple of easy throws — again. He started his make-or-break third season with a performance in a 27-13 loss to the Denver Broncos that, at best, could be described as mediocre. And that’s being generous.
NFL
NJ.com

Ex-Pro Bowl QB: Giants’ Daniel Jones has ‘a lot of Eli Manning in him’ — and that’s a good thing

If quarterback Daniel Jones continues to struggle with turnovers this season, the Giants will have a tough decision to make on him next offseason: Keep him or trade him?. The Giants will have to make that choice because Jones’ lucrative fifth-year option for 2023 becomes fully guaranteed if the Giants exercise it next offseason. This is why the Jets traded Sam Darnold to the Panthers after Year 3, instead of picking up his option. And the Jets, of course, then wound up drafting Zach Wilson second overall, to replace Darnold.
NFL
abc7ny.com

New York Giants' Daniel Jones finds Sterling Shepard for first TD pass of season

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- The New York Giants' first touchdown of the season came on Sunday courtesy of wide receiver Sterling Shepard in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos. After Shepard had just made a tough third-down grab, he caught a pass from quarterback Daniel Jones near the left...
NFL
Washington Post

WFT-Giants preview: Washington’s defense gets another shot at Daniel Jones

Welcome to Week 2. This is the preview, where we go in depth on everything you need to know as the Washington Football Team hosts the New York Giants at FedEx Field at 8:20 p.m. Thursday. We cover Daniel Jones’s success against Washington, the offensive line’s mind-set heading into Week 2, Taylor Heinicke’s desire to get the ball to playmakers and more.
NFL
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
200
Followers
748
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy