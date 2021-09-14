Master P and Marvin Sapp on spotlighting Black fathers in new documentary

Sitting among carved mahogany wood paneled accents and awards gathered from an unrivaled multi-hyphenate career, a conversation with Master P began with OffBeat freelancer Allison Kugel and the hip hop/multi-business entrepreneur Percy Miller by graciously allowing her to take the floor. Not surprisingly, he is a master delegator with a brilliant sense of when to shoot the ball—and when to pass it. One of the greatest minds to emerge from the 1990s hip hop pantheon, Percy “Master P” Miller transcended a childhood of poverty in New Orleans’ Calliope Projects, to become a beacon of generational wealth, diversified business interests, and ownership in an industry once notorious for exploiting its artists. From music, movies and real estate, to the food and automotive industries, his portfolio continues to grow.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 13 DAYS AGO