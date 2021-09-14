CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FORECAST: Pretty good day today, storms possible tomorrow

Eyewitness News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeteorologist Scot Haney said Tuesday looks like a pretty good day of weather. Tomorrow evening, however, could feature some storms. Here is his Tuesday mid-morning forecast.

www.wfsb.com

Newstalk KGVO

National Weather Service Predicts an ‘La Nina’ Winter

More snow and colder temperatures may be in store for western Montanans this winter, says Meteorologist Luke Robinson with the National Weather Service Office in Missoula. “We are looking at the potential for another La Nina winter this season,” said Robinson. “There is a 70 to 80% chance that we will see a La Nina season, and just like last year, typically in La Nina winters we'll see above normal snow amounts and our temperatures on average are usually below normal as well.”
MISSOULA, MT
news4sanantonio.com

Strong cold front is almost here!

SAN ANTONIO - The much-advertised cold front is surging south across central Texas. There could be a random sprinkle or shower in the western Hill Country to Val Verde County, while the rest of the area quickly heats up under partly sunny skies. The cold front will push into the Hill Country counties by noon today, and that should keep highs in the 80s to near 90 for many in the Hill Country. Meanwhile, we'll see mid to upper 90s along Highway 90 and areas to the south including Bexar County before the front arrives.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBC4 Columbus

Weather Alert Day: rain, storms and fall all arrive today

Thursday: Partly sunny, slight chance of showers, windy and cool. High 63. Friday: Chilly start, brilliant sunshine. High 72 (47) Saturday: Partly sunny, chance of showers. High 71 (52) FORECAST DISCUSSION. It is a Storm Team 4 Weather Alert Day. A frontal system moving through the region will come with...
COLUMBUS, OH
wfxg.com

Weather Now Forecast: Cold front today, colder temperatures tomorrow

AUGUSTA, G.A. (WFXG) - Happy Wednesday and happy first day of fall! We are starting off the day with some patchy fog that will clear by mid-morning. Temperatures are in the 70s and will warm into the mid-80s this afternoon. A cold front is approaching the CSRA from the west and will reach us by mid-late afternoon. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected with the passage of this front.
AUGUSTA, GA
Eyewitness News

Technical Discussion: Showers and high humidity to kick off the autumn season...

The fall season will officially begin today at 3:21 in the afternoon with the autumnal equinox. Connecticut will be caught between high pressure over the Canadian Maritimes and a slow moving cold front to our west. The front may not reach the state until Friday afternoon or evening. That means we’re in for a lengthy spell of generally cloudy and showery weather. A deep southerly flow will also keep humid air in place through Friday as dew point values will be in the 60s to near 70 degrees.
Post-Bulletin

Pleasant weather today and tomorrow

Although our high temperatures won't be all that warm, the conditions will make for very mild afternoons and evenings for the area. Highs today will top off in the mid-60s with highs near 70° tomorrow. A cold front sweeps across the region on Friday bringing cooler temperatures and a slight chance of light rain showers. Saturday will stay cool as well.
WTRF

Rain showers today with a few feisty storms possible this afternoon

WEDNESDAY: Happy Fall Ohio Valley! The autumnal equinox officially takes place at 3:21 PM and we will switch the season over to Fall. As for the weather today, nothing cool and soothing, more so adventurous. A complex weather maker will make its way into the Ohio Valley. A cold front will push through the region and change up the rather stagnant air pattern we have dealt with the last few days. This cold front will also interact with an upper level low pressure system and provide the chance for some severe weather, mainly this afternoon. We are in a Slight Risk for severe weather or a two out of five on the severe weather scale. Primary concerns will be gusty winds, downpours and flash flooding, as well as the possibility for a tornado or two. This system is dynamically driven with high winds through the upper levels of the atmosphere. As this cold front approaches, we could see some partial clearing. If that occurs, towering thunderstorm development is likely. Will have to monitor this as the morning progresses. The best timeframe for rain showers will be in the mid morning hours with a better chance once the cold front approaches this afternoon and evening. A good, soaking rainfall is likely with rainfall estimates upwards of an inch with locally higher amounts expected. High temperatures today will be in the mid 70s before plummeting once the front moves through. Winds will also play a factor today, blowing from the southeast around 10-15 mph with gusts of 25 possible. Tonight, scattered showers will be around with breezy conditions likely to stay as well. Overnight lows will plummet down to the lower 50s to begin your Thursday.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Strong Storms Including Possible Tornadoes In Wednesday’s Forecast

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Strong storms including tornadoes are possible today as an upper low rotates through our area. The upper low’s outer band will move through tonight sometime between 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., giving us our chance for severe storms. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos While severe weather will be possible for the late afternoon and evening hours, just light passing showers should be expected this morning. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center By around 10:00 a.m., a number of communities should see mostly dry conditions with some...
PITTSBURGH, PA

