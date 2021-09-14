CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Your Training Content Ready for a Hybrid Workforce?

By Darrell Swain
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to training today’s hybrid workforce, traditional content formats fizzle. Their limitations in flexibility with UI, design, integrations, and analytics can cause learning and development (L&D) initiatives to fall short of expected goals. Improving worker skills in a hybrid setting depends on rethinking the document status quo. To drive experiential learning, adopt interactive training content technology.

