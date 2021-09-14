CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Gavin Lewis

By Camille Moore
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGavin Lewis has been acting professionally for more than five years, but in 2020 his career got a major boost when he was cast in the Hulu mini-series Little Fires Everywhere. Working opposite Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, Gavin quickly proved that he was capable of holding his own. His range and versatility were truly impressive and the series left people wanting to see more of him. The good news is that that time is coming. Gavin will be in an upcoming TV show called Head of the Class which is set to debut in the fall of 2021. This role will be another opportunity for him to share his talents with the world, and he’s ready to put on a good show. Keep reading for 10 things you didn’t know about Gavin Lewis.

