Regtech PassFort Raises $16.2 Million Series A, Looks Towards Global Expansion

By JD Alois
crowdfundinsider.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article a Regtech that offers automated financial crime and compliance services, has raise $16.2 million in Series A funding with the intent to pursue a global expansion. The funding round was led by Level Equity in the US with participation from existing investors OpenOcean, Episode 1, and Entrepreneur First. PressFort noted that $4.89 million in venture debt was provided by Shard Credit Partners with PassFort being the first investment from its newly launched UK tech-focused venture debt strategy.

www.crowdfundinsider.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Regtech Passfort#Openocean#Pressfort#Shard Credit Partners#Fintechs Curve#Worldremit#Regtech#Partner At Level Equity#Aml Kyc
