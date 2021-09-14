Regtech PassFort Raises $16.2 Million Series A, Looks Towards Global Expansion
a Regtech that offers automated financial crime and compliance services, has raise $16.2 million in Series A funding with the intent to pursue a global expansion. The funding round was led by Level Equity in the US with participation from existing investors OpenOcean, Episode 1, and Entrepreneur First. PressFort noted that $4.89 million in venture debt was provided by Shard Credit Partners with PassFort being the first investment from its newly launched UK tech-focused venture debt strategy.www.crowdfundinsider.com
