Brixton shooting: Man, 27, shot dead while walking his dog pictured

By ( Image: PA)
Daily Mirror
 8 days ago

A 27-year-old man who was killed in a drive-by shooting that also left two women injured has been named by police.

Chino Johnson was with friends in Ferrey Mews, Brixton, south London, just before 9pm on Sunday when two people rode by on a moped and opened fire on the group.

Emergency crews tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 29-year-old woman was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds that are not life-changing, while a 26-year-old woman took herself to hospital with superficial injuries.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspects drove off on a light-coloured moped that had a large black square box mounted on the rear and an L plate hanging down.

It is believed to be either a Yamaha NX or similar model.

The scene in Brixton, south London ( Image: Peter Macdiarmid/LNP)

Detective Chief Inspector Vicky Tunstall said: "My thoughts are with Chino's family who are having to come to terms with the impact of this senseless murder.

"I also recognise that such an incident will have shocked the local community. I'd like to reassure them that specialist officers are actively investigating what took place on Sunday night and are determined to identify those involved.

"There will be people in this community who know those responsible for Chino's murder.

"I would urge them to come forward, to speak to my team - in confidence - and to help us make that vital breakthrough in our investigation.

Police are investigating the shooting ( Image: Peter Macdiarmid/LNP)

"In particular, I would like to hear from anyone who saw the moped we believe was used.

"Did you see it being driven with two people on either directly before or after 9pm on Sunday? Have you seen it discarded since or hidden somewhere in the local area?

"No piece of information is too small or insignificant. Please, make that call."

Anyone with information can call 101.

Daily Mirror

