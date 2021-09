The 73rd Emmy Awards ceremony, held on Sunday in Los Angeles, saw the triumph of the popular TV series The Crown. The US-British drama, produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Europe, scooped seven awards in total, out of its 11 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series. The saga follows the political rivalries and romances of Queen Elizabeth II’s (played by Olivia Colman in seasons 3 and 4) reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century. Four series have been produced, and a fifth is now in the making, with Imelda Staunton now starring as the monarch.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO