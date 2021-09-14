Amazon Announces 1,000 New Jobs Across Pittsburgh Region, More Than 4,000 In Pa.

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The online retail giant Amazon is looking to hire about 125,000 people across the country. As the company expands their footprint in the region, some of those jobs are coming to the Pittsburgh region.

One-thousand jobs will open here and 4,500 will be coming to Pennsylvania.

“We’re looking to make sure that everybody knows we still have some other jobs that are available with everything that’s going on in the environment these days,” PIT 9 Site Leader Justin Acierno said.

At their newest warehouse, PIT 9 in Imperial, there are currently 80 employees after opening last week. Their goal is for it to become 400-500 employees.

The other four sites in the Pittsburgh region are also hiring. They include Crafton, Sewickley, Coraopolis, and another site in Imperial.

“That will take us over the next couple months as we head into the holiday season. We’re not quite at the holiday season prep yet,” Acierno said after showing KDKA the new facility.

This new center uses robots to help workers efforts.

“What those robots are doing in some of our areas is assisting in roles that we still need associates and people on the ground to maintain, but it allows it to be done in a safer and more contained atmosphere,” Acierno said.

The site has the capacity to move about 170,000 package a day. It goes up to 400,000 during the holidays.

“Some will spend roughly about 18 hours inside the building but most of the packages will spend about 5 or 6 hours in here,” Acierno said.

Amazon said the jobs are permanent full-time and part-time openings. They start around $18/hour.

You can apply here: https://www.amazon.jobs/en/