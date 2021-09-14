CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is Elite Education Group a Winner in the Education & Training Services Industry?

By Pragya Pandey
Entrepreneur
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComprehensive education solutions provider Elite Education Group (EEIQ) made its stock market debut in March and has delivered double-digit price gains over the past few months on the back of solid expansion plans and its efforts to develop programs abroad that have strong appeal for Chinese students. However, given the company’s poor profitability and the Chinese government’s tightened regulations around the private after-school business, will the stock be a valuable addition to one’s portfolio? Read more to find out.

