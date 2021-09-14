CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Wreaths Across America Radio Hosts Third In Series Of Four RoundTable Discussions On Veteran Healing

RiverBender.com
RiverBender.com
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

COLUMBIA FALLS, Me. — Wreaths Across America Radio is proud to announce the third in its series of four roundtable discussions focused on Veteran Healing through sharing stories of resilience, purpose, and success. This live discussion will take place on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at 7 PM ET , and can be heard exclusively on Wreaths Across America Radio . The discussion will focus on women in service, highlighting the contributions to national security by military women throughout Continue Reading

www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS 58

Milwaukee VA honors post 9/11 veterans with wreath laying ceremony

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) - The Milwaukee VA placed wreaths on the headstones of fallen post 9/11 veterans at Wood National Cemetery to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Wednesday, Sept. 8. The VA held a private ceremony Wednesday morning to honor the fallen. Wreaths were placed on seven headstones....
MILWAUKEE, WI
benitolink.com

Wreaths Across America to host event for 20th anniversary of 9/11

VFW Honor Guard member lays wreath during the 2020 Wreaths Across America ceremony. Photo by John Chadwell. Wreaths Across America released a statement asking all Americans to join together on Sept. 7, 2021, in waving the American flag in remembrance of the 20 Anniversary of September 11. The event will be hosted Live on it’s official Facebook page and broadcast over Wreaths Across America Radio. It will include Gold Star Families, whose loved ones answered the call to serve after 9/11, Veterans, and First Responders and their families. Now more than ever, it is so important that we come together as Americans to show support for those whose service, courage, and sacrifice, help keep America free.
FESTIVAL
conwaydailysun.com

Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit to visit Bridgton

BRIDGTON, Maine —The Wreaths Across America Foundation and local host Molly Ockett Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution will be bringing the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit tour to Bridgton, Maine. The Mobile Education Exhibit started its tour at the Wreaths Across America headquarters in Maine and will be...
BRIDGTON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radio#Veteran#National Security#Columbia
NBC News

Third graders salute fallen veteran

Two third graders got off their bikes and stood at attention while taps played during the funeral of 89-year-old Charles Yorn, who served in the Korean War. An onlooker shared images of it on social media, giving a new sense of hope to veterans.Sept. 19, 2021.
MILITARY
mulletwrapper.net

Wreaths Across America Mobile Exhibit in P-Cola Oct. 2; Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon raise awareness for Dec. 18 event

Wreaths Across America Mobile Exhibit in P-Cola Oct. 2; Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon raise awareness for Dec. 18 event. Wreaths Across America, in conjunction with Kiwanis Club of Big Lagoon and the Marine Corps League, will sponsor a free Mobile Education Exhibit at Pensacola Veterans Memorial Park on October 2. The exhibit is in support of the local Kiwanians “Blanket Barrancas” campaign to raise awareness of its even and solicit corporate and individual sponsorship through Barrancaswreaths.com. Last year, Big Lagoon Kivanis Club spearheaded the campaign to place 19,500 wreaths at Barrancas National Cemetary onboard NAS Pensacola. Its goal is to Remember Honor, and Teach for all 40,000 plus veterans at Barrancas National Cemetery. This year’s event is Dec. 18.
PENSACOLA, FL
The Lebanon Reporter

Veterans converge on 'Healing Field' for annual reunion

A Huey helicopter glided through the air over the site of the Howard County Vietnam Veterans Organization [H.C.V.V.O.] reunion on Friday morning, its twin-blades shimmering in the sun and marking a deafening presence felt on the ground below. Retired Army Spec-4 Louis LaParl sat in his camp chair and looked...
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
lakeofthewoodsmn.com

Veterans Heal and Hammer Walleyes at Annual Pay It Forward Event

They arrived from all over the U.S., but mainly neighboring states and all across MN. When it’s all said and done, veterans of all types, male and female, various branches of the military, some in the heart of conflicts overseas, many with a physical and/or psychological ailments such as PTSD or TBI come together and rub elbows with other veterans. Veterans spending time with other veterans on and around Lake of the Woods in a loving and supportive environment. This recipe is what makes the Pay It Forward event so magical.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
El Paso News

Fort Hood hosts wreath-laying ceremony in memory of 9/11 victims

FORT HOOD, Texas – Command Sergeant Major Arthur “Cliff” Burgoyne said several times Friday afternoon, that as soldiers, it’s their duty to always remember 9/11. “I think it’s my responsibility as an American to tell the story and remember history and never forget it,” Cliff says. On Friday afternoon, many...
FORT HOOD, TX
oc-breeze.com

Rep. Steel hosts veterans roundtable with Veterans Affairs Committee Ranking Member Bost, local leaders

On Friday, September 17th, Rep. Michelle Steel (CA-48) hosted a roundtable event at Heroes Hall in Costa Mesa with House Veterans Affairs Committee Ranking Member Mike Bost, members of the Orange County Veterans Cemetery Coalition and Rep. Steel’s Veterans Advisory Board. The participants discussed issues facing the veterans’ community in Orange County and spoke about the proposed and long-delayed Veterans Cemetery site in Anaheim Hills. A public cemetery is already planned in the Gypsum Canyon site, and local leaders have proposed utilizing the space to honor local veterans. But after ten years, the project is still delayed and the Veterans Cemetery Coalition, organized by veteran Nick Berardino, have continued to speak out in support of finalizing this project’s construction. In 2018 the Orange County Board of Supervisors, under then-Chairwoman Steel’s leadership, transferred land from the Canyon site and designated it for use as a Veterans Cemetery.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Payson Roundup

Payson Wreaths Across America needs help

Wreaths Across America (WWA) was founded in 2007 to expand the annual wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery. In 2010, Jessica Weinland and her husband Josh brought WAA to Payson to remember and honor hometown heroes by laying wreaths on the graves of local veterans on National Wreath Day. This year’s event takes place Dec. 18.
PAYSON, AZ
spectrumnews1.com

'Project Healing Waters' builds community of veterans

MARION, Ohio — Iraq U.S. Army Veteran Shawn Augustson, a Reynoldsburg resident, joined the military after 9/11 and served two years in Iraq. “I try to be open about everything, in case you know, if I'm talking to somebody, maybe somebody else is going through that as well,” said Augustson.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Area veteran finds help, healing through nonprofit

Antoine Johnson spent four years in the U.S. Army, but when he returned to civilian life, he realized it was different than when he left. “Just coming back into the community, interesting, finding that sense of community, sometimes it’s hard for us,” Johnson said. According to the latest published National...
ADVOCACY
RiverBender.com

Mississippi Earthtones Festival Organizers Announce Recipients Of Confluence Conservation Leadership Awards

ALTON - At the 15th annual Mississippi Earthtones Festival on Saturday, September 18, the Sierra Club Illinois’ Three Rivers Project and Alton Main Street announced the recipients of the 2021 Confluence Conservation Leadership Awards. Since 2007, the festival organizers recognize community members who have made significant contributions to environmental conservation in the Riverbend region. This year, in honor of the festival’s theme “metamorphosis,” all three award recipients Continue Reading
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RiverBender.com

RiverBender.com

Alton, IL
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news and local news and sports from the riverbend in Alton Illinois.

 https://www.riverbender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy