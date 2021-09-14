Wreaths Across America Radio Hosts Third In Series Of Four RoundTable Discussions On Veteran Healing
COLUMBIA FALLS, Me. — Wreaths Across America Radio is proud to announce the third in its series of four roundtable discussions focused on Veteran Healing through sharing stories of resilience, purpose, and success. This live discussion will take place on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at 7 PM ET , and can be heard exclusively on Wreaths Across America Radio . The discussion will focus on women in service, highlighting the contributions to national security by military women throughout
