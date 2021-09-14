Wreaths Across America Radio Hosts Third In Series Of Four RoundTable Discussions On Veteran Healing

VFW Honor Guard member lays wreath during the 2020 Wreaths Across America ceremony. Photo by John Chadwell. Wreaths Across America released a statement asking all Americans to join together on Sept. 7, 2021, in waving the American flag in remembrance of the 20 Anniversary of September 11. The event will be hosted Live on it’s official Facebook page and broadcast over Wreaths Across America Radio. It will include Gold Star Families, whose loved ones answered the call to serve after 9/11, Veterans, and First Responders and their families. Now more than ever, it is so important that we come together as Americans to show support for those whose service, courage, and sacrifice, help keep America free.

