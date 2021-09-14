Governor Northam announces aerospace company expansion in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Governor Ralph Northam announced that Aery Aviation, LLC will invest $15.3 million to expand its global headquarters in Newport News.

“Hampton Roads’ rich history in aerospace and aviation provides an ideal backdrop for Aery Aviation to grow and become more successful than ever before,” said Governor Northam.

The full service commercial and government services provider to the aerospace industry will be constructing a new, 60,000-square-foot hangar facility. The facility will have access to the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport runway. An engineering and technology center will also be built in order to expand capabilities in maintenance and modification services for its clients.

“The Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport is a critical piece of our economy in Newport News and Hampton Roads, and this is welcome news as we continue our recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Congressman Bobby Scott. “This investment will bring hundreds of new jobs to the area.”

This project will create 211 new jobs. Virginia successfully competed with Maryland, Ohio, South Carolina, and West Virginia for the project.

“This new venture is a model for how states, localities, and public and private entities should develop strategic partnerships that meet business needs while creating opportunities for residents,” said Newport News Mayor McKinley L. Price, DDS. “The collaboration between the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Newport News Economic Development Authority, and the Peninsula Airport Commission is helping Aery elevate its business and create the highly technical, well-paying job opportunities we seek for Newport News employees.”

