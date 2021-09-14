Dr. Kyle Scarborough - What's Going Around - Don't forget about the flu

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masking and handwashing to avoid COVID-19 had a surprise effect. Flu cases last year dropped to record lows. But as we relax our guard, the determined little flu virus is trying to mount a comeback. Fortunately, vaccines are now available. They are recommended for everyone over six months old. A high dose version is available for seniors. Vaccination is recommended for pregnant women as well. The vaccine cannot cause flu, but some folks experience a temporary low grade fever and achiness that they interpret as disease. The flu hits hardest in the winter, so now is the time to develop immunity.

