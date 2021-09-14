This Is the State With the Most Walmart Stores

Walmart is the largest retailer in America. Last year, it had sales of well over $550 billion. The company was founded by Sam Walton in 1962. His heirs are among the richest people in the United States, almost exclusively due to their shares in Walmart.

Walmart has 10,524 stores in 24 nations, although not every store it owns carries the Walmart name. The company employs over 2.2 million people, about half of whom are in the United States. ( This is the largest employer in every state. )

These chains of physical stores are threatened by e-commerce, particularly Amazon. To combat this, Walmart has built a strong online presence of its own.

In America, Walmart operates under two divisions. The first is known as Walmart U.S., which has 4,740 locations. The other is membership warehouse Sam's Club, which is used by businesses and individuals. Sam's Club has 599 locations. Although the figure is challenged, some analyses claim that 90% of Americans live within 15 miles of a Walmart.

To reach many of the people close to a Walmart store, the company has added several services to its traditional in-store shopping. Walmart has a service that allows customers to order ahead and have curbside pickup. This became more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. Walmart also delivers some items, the most notable of which is groceries.

Walmart's store stronghold is in the southern states, although it has expanded elsewhere. It has a major presence in Florida (385 stores), North Carolina (216), Georgia (215), Tennessee (152), Alabama (144) and Louisiana (138).

The state with the largest number of Walmart stores is also in the south. Texas has 602. It is the second-largest state by population at 29,145,505, according to the Census Bureau. The largest state, California, has a population of 39,538,223, and it has the third-largest number of Walmart stores at 320. ( This is how many people work at Walmart in every state and what they are paid. )

For the most part, Walmart has stopped growing in terms of physical stores. However, that has not halted its revenue growth. In the future, its growth will most likely be driven by e-commerce. Why add more stores when it has so many close to America's population?

50. Vermont

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 6 retail units

> Walmart associates in Vermont: 177.1 per 100,000 people (total:1,105)

> Avg. hourly wage: $16.15 hr. -- 21st highest

> 2019 state population: 623,989 -- 2nd lowest

49. Alaska

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 9 retail units

> Walmart associates in Alaska: 346.8 per 100,000 people (total:2,537)

> Avg. hourly wage: $17.27 hr. -- 6th highest

> 2019 state population: 731,545 -- 3rd lowest

48. Rhode Island

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 9 retail units

> Walmart associates in Rhode Island: 256.6 per 100,000 people (total:2,718)

> Avg. hourly wage: $16.47 hr. -- 17th highest

> 2019 state population: 1,059,361 -- 7th lowest

47. Delaware

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 10 retail units

> Walmart associates in Delaware: 472.4 per 100,000 people (total:4,600)

> Avg. hourly wage: $18.57 hr. -- the highest

> 2019 state population: 973,764 -- 6th lowest

46. Hawaii

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 12 retail units

> Walmart associates in Hawaii: 279.6 per 100,000 people (total:3,959)

> Avg. hourly wage: $16.94 hr. -- 12th highest

> 2019 state population: 1,415,872 -- 11th lowest

45. Wyoming

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 14 retail units

> Walmart associates in Wyoming: 849.1 per 100,000 people (total:4,914)

> Avg. hourly wage: $16.74 hr. -- 15th highest

> 2019 state population: 578,759 -- the lowest

44. Montana

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 16 retail units

> Walmart associates in Montana: 457.9 per 100,000 people (total:4,894)

> Avg. hourly wage: $16.18 hr. -- 20th highest

> 2019 state population: 1,068,778 -- 8th lowest

43. North Dakota

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 17 retail units

> Walmart associates in North Dakota: 582.8 per 100,000 people (total:4,441)

> Avg. hourly wage: $16.83 hr. -- 14th highest

> 2019 state population: 762,062 -- 4th lowest

42. South Dakota

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 17 retail units

> Walmart associates in South Dakota: 589.3 per 100,000 people (total:5,213)

> Avg. hourly wage: $15.80 hr. -- 24th highest

> 2019 state population: 884,659 -- 5th lowest

41. Maine

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 25 retail units

> Walmart associates in Maine: 540.5 per 100,000 people (total:7,265)

> Avg. hourly wage: $17.00 hr. -- 10th highest

> 2019 state population: 1,344,212 -- 9th lowest

40. Idaho

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 27 retail units

> Walmart associates in Idaho: 516.3 per 100,000 people (total:9,226)

> Avg. hourly wage: $15.65 hr. -- 22nd lowest

> 2019 state population: 1,787,065 -- 12th lowest

39. New Hampshire

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 28 retail units

> Walmart associates in New Hampshire: 592.3 per 100,000 people (total:8,054)

> Avg. hourly wage: $17.49 hr. -- 4th highest

> 2019 state population: 1,359,711 -- 10th lowest

38. Connecticut

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 34 retail units

> Walmart associates in Connecticut: 241.9 per 100,000 people (total:8,626)

> Avg. hourly wage: $16.00 hr. -- 22nd highest

> 2019 state population: 3,565,287 -- 22nd lowest

37. West Virginia

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 44 retail units

> Walmart associates in West Virginia: 673.1 per 100,000 people (total:12,063)

> Avg. hourly wage: $14.83 hr. -- 2nd lowest

> 2019 state population: 1,792,147 -- 13th lowest

36. Oregon

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 45 retail units

> Walmart associates in Oregon: 305.9 per 100,000 people (total:12,902)

> Avg. hourly wage: $17.02 hr. -- 9th highest

> 2019 state population: 4,217,737 -- 24th lowest

35. Nebraska

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 47 retail units

> Walmart associates in Nebraska: 651.4 per 100,000 people (total:12,601)

> Avg. hourly wage: $15.32 hr. -- 15th lowest

> 2019 state population: 1,934,408 -- 14th lowest

34. Massachusetts

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 48 retail units

> Walmart associates in Massachusetts: 188.0 per 100,000 people (total:12,961)

> Avg. hourly wage: $16.96 hr. -- 11th highest

> 2019 state population: 6,892,503 -- 15th highest

33. Nevada

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 50 retail units

> Walmart associates in Nevada: 502.3 per 100,000 people (total:15,471)

> Avg. hourly wage: $16.36 hr. -- 19th highest

> 2019 state population: 3,080,156 -- 19th lowest

32. New Mexico

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 53 retail units

> Walmart associates in New Mexico: 702.4 per 100,000 people (total:14,728)

> Avg. hourly wage: $15.54 hr. -- 18th lowest

> 2019 state population: 2,096,829 -- 15th lowest

31. Utah

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 59 retail units

> Walmart associates in Utah: 651.7 per 100,000 people (total:20,894)

> Avg. hourly wage: $15.86 hr. -- 23rd highest

> 2019 state population: 3,205,958 -- 21st lowest

30. Maryland

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 61 retail units

> Walmart associates in Maryland: 287.2 per 100,000 people (total:17,363)

> Avg. hourly wage: $16.93 hr. -- 13th highest

> 2019 state population: 6,045,680 -- 19th highest

29. Washington

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 66 retail units

> Walmart associates in Washington: 290.3 per 100,000 people (total:22,103)

> Avg. hourly wage: $17.20 hr. -- 7th highest

> 2019 state population: 7,614,893 -- 13th highest

28. Iowa

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 69 retail units

> Walmart associates in Iowa: 590.0 per 100,000 people (total:18,616)

> Avg. hourly wage: $15.32 hr. -- 15th lowest

> 2019 state population: 3,155,070 -- 20th lowest

27. New Jersey

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 70 retail units

> Walmart associates in New Jersey: 256.8 per 100,000 people (total:22,813)

> Avg. hourly wage: $17.61 hr. -- 3rd highest

> 2019 state population: 8,882,190 -- 11th highest

26. Minnesota

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 80 retail units

> Walmart associates in Minnesota: 408.0 per 100,000 people (total:23,012)

> Avg. hourly wage: $16.41 hr. -- 18th highest

> 2019 state population: 5,639,632 -- 22nd highest

25. Kansas

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 83 retail units

> Walmart associates in Kansas: 717.8 per 100,000 people (total:20,913)

> Avg. hourly wage: $15.25 hr. -- 13th lowest

> 2019 state population: 2,913,314 -- 16th lowest

24. Mississippi

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 86 retail units

> Walmart associates in Mississippi: 845.1 per 100,000 people (total:25,150)

> Avg. hourly wage: $15.10 hr. -- 9th lowest

> 2019 state population: 2,976,149 -- 17th lowest

23. Wisconsin

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 99 retail units

> Walmart associates in Wisconsin: 555.9 per 100,000 people (total:32,369)

> Avg. hourly wage: $15.78 hr. -- 25th highest

> 2019 state population: 5,822,434 -- 20th highest

22. Kentucky

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 102 retail units

> Walmart associates in Kentucky: 693.5 per 100,000 people (total:30,984)

> Avg. hourly wage: $15.68 hr. -- 23rd lowest

> 2019 state population: 4,467,673 -- 25th lowest

21. Colorado

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 106 retail units

> Walmart associates in Colorado: 519.1 per 100,000 people (total:29,895)

> Avg. hourly wage: $17.05 hr. -- 8th highest

> 2019 state population: 5,758,736 -- 21st highest

20. New York

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 110 retail units

> Walmart associates in New York: 192.7 per 100,000 people (total:37,485)

> Avg. hourly wage: $17.82 hr. -- 2nd highest

> 2019 state population: 19,453,561 -- 4th highest

19. Michigan

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 117 retail units

> Walmart associates in Michigan: 336.1 per 100,000 people (total:33,563)

> Avg. hourly wage: $15.62 hr. -- 20th lowest

> 2019 state population: 9,986,857 -- 10th highest

18. South Carolina

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 122 retail units

> Walmart associates in South Carolina: 663.0 per 100,000 people (total:34,136)

> Avg. hourly wage: $14.79 hr. -- the lowest

> 2019 state population: 5,148,714 -- 23rd highest

17. Arizona

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 124 retail units

> Walmart associates in Arizona: 508.9 per 100,000 people (total:37,042)

> Avg. hourly wage: $15.78 hr. -- 25th highest

> 2019 state population: 7,278,717 -- 14th highest

16. Indiana

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 127 retail units

> Walmart associates in Indiana: 655.2 per 100,000 people (total:44,107)

> Avg. hourly wage: $15.48 hr. -- 16th lowest

> 2019 state population: 6,732,219 -- 17th highest

15. Arkansas

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 132 retail units

> Walmart associates in Arkansas: 1746.4 per 100,000 people (total:52,702)

> Avg. hourly wage: $15.15 hr. -- 11th lowest

> 2019 state population: 3,017,804 -- 18th lowest

14. Oklahoma

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 134 retail units

> Walmart associates in Oklahoma: 856.5 per 100,000 people (total:33,891)

> Avg. hourly wage: $14.85 hr. -- 3rd lowest

> 2019 state population: 3,956,971 -- 23rd lowest

13. Louisiana

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 137 retail units

> Walmart associates in Louisiana: 773.4 per 100,000 people (total:35,954)

> Avg. hourly wage: $14.96 hr. -- 5th lowest

> 2019 state population: 4,648,794 -- 25th highest

12. Alabama

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 144 retail units

> Walmart associates in Alabama: 834.8 per 100,000 people (total:40,933)

> Avg. hourly wage: $14.92 hr. -- 4th lowest

> 2019 state population: 4,903,185 -- 24th highest

11. Virginia

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 149 retail units

> Walmart associates in Virginia: 535.7 per 100,000 people (total:45,727)

> Avg. hourly wage: $15.64 hr. -- 21st lowest

> 2019 state population: 8,535,519 -- 12th highest

10. Tennessee

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 150 retail units

> Walmart associates in Tennessee: 627.6 per 100,000 people (total:42,860)

> Avg. hourly wage: $14.99 hr. -- 6th lowest

> 2019 state population: 6,829,174 -- 16th highest

9. Missouri

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 156 retail units

> Walmart associates in Missouri: 715.9 per 100,000 people (total:43,940)

> Avg. hourly wage: $15.12 hr. -- 10th lowest

> 2019 state population: 6,137,428 -- 18th highest

8. Pennsylvania

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 160 retail units

> Walmart associates in Pennsylvania: 440.3 per 100,000 people (total:56,367)

> Avg. hourly wage: $16.48 hr. -- 16th highest

> 2019 state population: 12,801,989 -- 5th highest

7. Ohio

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 172 retail units

> Walmart associates in Ohio: 456.1 per 100,000 people (total:53,310)

> Avg. hourly wage: $15.49 hr. -- 17th lowest

> 2019 state population: 11,689,100 -- 7th highest

6. Illinois

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 185 retail units

> Walmart associates in Illinois: 444.2 per 100,000 people (total:56,288)

> Avg. hourly wage: $15.76 hr. -- 24th lowest

> 2019 state population: 12,671,821 -- 6th highest

5. Georgia

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 214 retail units

> Walmart associates in Georgia: 604.4 per 100,000 people (total:64,170)

> Avg. hourly wage: $15.01 hr. -- 7th lowest

> 2019 state population: 10,617,423 -- 8th highest

4. North Carolina

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 214 retail units

> Walmart associates in North Carolina: 570.7 per 100,000 people (total:59,858)

> Avg. hourly wage: $15.02 hr. -- 8th lowest

> 2019 state population: 10,488,084 -- 9th highest

3. California

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 311 retail units

> Walmart associates in California: 249.2 per 100,000 people (total:98,449)

> Avg. hourly wage: $17.43 hr. -- 5th highest

> 2019 state population: 39,512,223 -- the highest

2. Florida

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 387 retail units

> Walmart associates in Florida: 534.0 per 100,000 people (total:114,691)

> Avg. hourly wage: $15.23 hr. -- 12th lowest

> 2019 state population: 21,477,737 -- 3rd highest

1. Texas

> Walmart locations (as of July 2021): 593 retail units

> Walmart associates in Texas: 592.7 per 100,000 people (total:171,852)

> Avg. hourly wage: $15.61 hr. -- 19th lowest

> 2019 state population: 28,995,881 -- 2nd highest