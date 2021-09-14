CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janet Jackson Announces New Album On The Way, Her First Since 2015

By Kiyonna Anthony
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Janet Jackson announced that she has a new project on the way on heels of the release of her self-titled documentary

Related
thesource.com

Janet Jackson Shares Teaser Trailer for ‘JANET’ Two-Night Documentary Event

Janet Jackson has shared the first look into her two-night, four-hour documentary event, JANET. The documentary will premiere cross-network on Lifetime & A&E in January 2022. The teaser trailer highlights never before seen clips from her career and outtakes with close friends and collaborators like Missy Elliott, Mariah Carey, Paula Abdul, her brother Tito Jackson and Whyley Yoshimura one of her longtime dancers.
CELEBRITIES
hot1061.com

Janet Jackson Shares First Look at ‘JANET’ Documentary: Watch

The first teaser for Janet Jackson’s upcoming documentary, JANET, is here. Jackson posted a one-minute trailer for JANET on social media Monday (Sept. 6). “Hey u guys. Excited to share the first teaser of my new documentary with u,” she wrote. In the clip for the two-night, four-hour documentary that’s...
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

Janet Jackson’s Team Dispels Rumors of New Music After 6 Year Hiatus

We were hopeful but no, Janet Jackson did not confirm new music for 2021. According to earlier reports Ms. Jackson announced releasing new music for the first time in six years. On Tuesday, speculation of Janet Jackson working on a new album hit the internets. With a single slated to drop by the end of the year.
MUSIC
Janet Jackson
Normani
POPSUGAR

Normani Enlisted Teyana Taylor to Pay Tribute to Janet Jackson During Her VMAs Performance

Teyena Taylor had the best seat in the house at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. The singer and dancer made an unexpected appearance during Normani's elaborately choreographed performance of "Wild Side," which ended with Normani performing a gravity-defying lap dance to a strapped-down Taylor. The viral moment appeared to be an homage to Janet Jackson, who famously offered a similar routine to various lucky audience members at her 2001 All For You Tour, specifically as she performed the song "Would You Mind." Following the performance, Teyana promptly tweeted, "Surpriseeeeeee." Watch back the truly wild award show moment ahead.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
purewow.com

Get to Know Anthony Anderson’s Wife, Alvina Anderson

Major congrats are in order for Black-ish star Anthony Anderson, who’s been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and for Outstanding Comedy Series (as a producer). His well-deserved nominations come after a whopping seven years on Black-ish, where he plays the successful,...
CELEBRITIES
Amomama

Remembering Rance Howard, Famous for His Roles in 'Gunsmoke' and 'Bonanza'

Rance Howard is an actor known for his appearance on the classics "Gunsmoke and "Bonanza." He lived a long and fruitful life until his passing on November 25, 2017. Rance Howard died of natural causes in Los Angeles, California, almost four years ago. The 89-year-old man was one of the great character actors of Hollywood's Golden Era, working in Hollywood for nearly 70 years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ComicBook

Actor Willie Garson Dead at 57

Willie Garson, a prolific character actor best known for his role as Stanford Blatch in the Sex and the City franchise, has passed away at the age of 57. The news was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and has since been confirmed by Garson's family (via TVLine). The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reports that the actor had been battling cancer. Garson's career spanned four decades, and also included memorable roles as Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0.
TV & VIDEOS
soultracks.com

90s soul singer supreme, Sam Salter, dies at age 46

Today we say a sad goodbye to popular 90s soul singer Sam Salter, who has reportedly died at a far too young 46. No cause of death was released. As a young man, Salter was signed by Babyface and L.A. Reid for their LaFace label, and immediately scored hits with “After 12, Before 6” and the beautiful ballad “There You Are.”
CELEBRITIES
@wearemitu

Kali Uchis Talks Breakthrough Year With “Telepatía” & Her Billboard Latin Music Award Nominations

Kali Uchis is rounding out her breakthrough year with seven nominations at this week’s Billboard Latin Music Awards. The Colombian-American artist turned into a global superstar thanks to the success of “Telepatía.” In an exclusive interview ahead of the Billboard Latin Music Awards, Uchis talked about fighting for the vision of her first Latin album, seeing her music accepted by her Latino and LGBTQ+ communities, and her upcoming tour with Tyler, the Creator.
MUSIC
The Independent

AJ Johnson death: Friday star dies aged 55

Friday star and comedian AJ Johnson has been found dead in Los Angeles at the age of 55.Johnson had reportedly been found unresponsive in a shop earlier this month and rushed to hospital.His representative, LyNea Bell, confirmed the news to Deadline in a statement: “The world of comedy has truly been shaken, again. Our BH Talent family is heartbroken about the loss of the iconic legend of stage and screen Mr Anthony “AJ” Johnson. He has left with us amazing memories of his laughter, dynamic acting skills, but most of all his enormous personality and heart of gold.”Johnson was best...
CELEBRITIES
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

