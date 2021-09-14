CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britney Spears Jokes That Proposal Was 'Way Overdue'

By Ariel King
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Britney Spears and her longtime boyfriend (and now fiancé) Sam Asghari got engaged over the weekend, with the pop icon calling the proposal "long overdue"

