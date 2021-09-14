CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New coronavirus cases rise again in Mississippi after weeks of decline, dozens more deaths reported

By Magnolia State Live
 8 days ago
After approximately two weeks of decline, Mississippi’s 7-day average of new COVID-19 coronavirus cases rose again Tuesday with the latest statistics released by the state.

Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) officials reported Tuesday that 2,070 new coronavirus cases were found in the last 24 hours.

The additional cases reported Tuesday brings the total number of cases found in the state since the pandemic began to 466,145, meaning that more than 15 percent of all Mississippians have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began.

MSDH reported 85 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 9,061.

Mississippi health leaders have said that a combination of a low overall vaccination rate among Mississippians along with a rapidly spreading Delta variant is causing the recent surge in cases.

Through Monday, 42 percent of the total Mississippi population has been fully vaccinated, nearly the worst in the nation and well below the U.S. average of 54 percent.

The 7-day, daily average of new cases rose to 1,828 on Tuesday.

The 14-day, daily average of new cases rose to 2,082 with Tuesday’s update.

