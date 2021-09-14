CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Watts on Her Grueling Thriller 'Lakewood': 'It Scared the S- Out of Me'

By Brent Lang
Laredo Morning Times
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was an acting challenge that Naomi Watts couldn’t pass up. In “Lakewood,” the Oscar-nominated star of such grueling exercises in cinematic heroics as “The Impossible” and “King Kong,” spends the bulk of the movie running through the forest, struggling with spotty cellphone reception while trying to make her way to her teenage son’s school, which is under lockdown with an active shooter. It’s Watts and Watts alone on-screen for much of the film’s 84-minute run time. Not since Tom Hardy had a psychological meltdown via speakerphone in “Locke” has an actor been so isolated and exposed.

www.lmtonline.com

