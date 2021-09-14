CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glenn Clark’s 2021 NFL Power Rankings: Week 2

By Glenn Clark
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are my power rankings for Week 2 of the NFL season. 1. Kansas City Chiefs (1-0 record, No. 1 ranking last week) Here’s the thing. When Patrick Mahomes does the “f*** it, Tyreek down there somewhere” stuff, we call him “the most talented quarterback in the history of the sport.” When Joe Flacco did it, we said he was “lucky Rahim Moore forgot how to play football.” I want justice. Joe Flacco is greater than or equal sign to Patrick Mahomes. May it be spoken into eternity.

#Jets#Football Games#American Football#Nfl Power#Kansas City Chiefs#Tyreek#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Cowboys#Glennclarkradio#Seattle Seahawks#Seahawks#Dangerusswilson#Los Angeles Chargers#Arizona Cardinals#Buffalo Bills#Miami Dolphins#Ja Marr Chase#Las Vegas Raiders#Green Bay Packers#Benjaminsolak
