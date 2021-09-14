CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Hiking the Velebit Trail: Croatia has been hiding one of Europe’s great treks

By Peter Watson
The Independent
The Independent
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0v24Ei_0bvdZ00200

Concealed in the Dinaric Alps, separating continental Europe from the Adriatic coast, lie the Velebit Mountains – Croatia ’s largest range and one of Europe's most underappreciated landscapes.

There’s an alpine path that begins in ZaviÅ¾an and winds its way southeast along and over the Velebit Range, which runs parallel with the Adriatic coastline. The trail works its way along the massif, effortlessly slipping from one landscape to another, flowing in and out of thick pine forest, down into steep rocky ravines, through sweeping grasslands and then up and over exposed ridges. Throughout, the shimmering island-speckled waters of the Adriatic are never far from view. Fortunately, neither is the cool sea breeze that brings welcome relief from the Mediterranean sun.

I was lucky enough to witness this spectacle firsthand last autumn, when I joined a five-day trek across the jagged limestone peaks of the Velebit. This is an area of Europe that is perfect for a post-pandemic adventure, one that’s easily paired with a more traditional, relaxing Croatian holiday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JzoNN_0bvdZ00200

Organised by Croatia-based hiking specialists Highlander Adventure , the 104km (65 miles) Highlander Velebit trail is best described as a semi-solo trek. Most of the logistics – local travel, food, campsites, maps and GPS files – are arranged for participants. Trekkers simply have to get to the start line, armed with hiking gear and tent. The event is non-competitive, but there are daily checkpoints where hikers collect dehydrated meals for the day and get logbooks stamped to gain a medal at the finish line.

I rocked up to the trek as a hardened solo hiker, somewhat sceptical about sharing the trail with scores of other participants. However, with start times carefully staggered to encourage social distancing, hikers quickly dispersed along the trail, moving at their own pace.

There are designated camping areas at each stopping point, but trekkers are free to pitch anywhere. Our evenings were sociable affairs, with hikers perched around campfires, sharing stories over a beer or two. On some nights, entertainment came in the form of talks or film screenings - including a photo essay from renowned Croatian mountaineer Stipe BoÅ¾iÄ‡, a seminar with the Croatian Mountain Rescue Service and a short film by local thru-hiker Nikola Horvat-Tesla.

Walkers congregated to watch the sun slowly set over the sparkling Adriatic beyond a tapestry of green slopes and stony summits

The high point of the trek - both literally and figuratively - came on day three, as the trail reached a campsite charmingly placed in the lee of the 1,325m (4,347ft) Panos Peak. Here, walkers congregated to watch the sun slowly set over the sparkling Adriatic, beyond a tapestry of green slopes and stony summits.

The trail descends from the highlands via Velika Paklenica gorge, a steep-sided canyon known for its rock climbing and cave systems. The gorge then discharges hikers practically onto the beach at Starigrad-Paklenica, where we happily obliged by diving into the water, and then into the bars and restaurants that line the resort town’s waterfront.

The trek and its views are well worth travelling for, but since Croatia enjoys balmy days well into October and the country’s highlights are just a short hop away, autumn is a brilliant time to bask a little longer in this part of the world. After unlacing my hiking boots, I took a four-hour bus on to Split, from where you can take a ferry to several of the major islands including Vis, Hvar and KorÄula, as well as the much-filmed city of Dubrovnik.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kyuDW_0bvdZ00200

I chose the last of these - Croatia’s ancient walled city, which famously struggled with overtourism in pre-pandemic years, in part thanks to its starring role in Game of Thrones . But when I visited in late September 2020, with international cruises on hold, I found the city uncrowded and utterly delightful. I had the golden-hued city walls all to myself; I slept in a reasonably priced hotel right in the old town; I had my pick of restaurants and cafes without ever having to wait for a table. It's highly improbable I'll ever see Dubrovnik like this again.

In fact, this autumn may well be the last chance for anyone to see one of Europe’s busiest holiday destinations crowd-free – all being well, as the vaccine rollout continues at pace around Europe, the throngs will likely return next year. But there’s more to Croatia than sun, sea and GOT – the country is hiding one of Europe's great treks, and there’s no better time to set off on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12bEDV_0bvdZ00200

Travel essentials

Getting there

Trying to fly less?

Zagreb can be reached by train from the UK in around 24 hours by catching the Eurostar to Paris, changing trains for Munich, and hopping aboard the NightJet sleeper service to Croatia from there.

Most hikers arrive in Senj the day before the trek starts, which is served by daily buses from Zagreb and Zadar. Organised buses shuttle hikers from Senj to the start line. The hike finishes at Starigrad-Paklenica where there are frequent buses to Zagreb, Dubrovnik, Split and Zadar.

Fine with flying?

The nearest airports are Zagreb (163km), Zadar (174km), Split (299km) and Dubrovnik (488km); all have direct flights from the UK.

Staying there

There is limited accommodation in Senj, while Starigrad-Paklenica has a wider choice of beachside options.

More information

The Highlander Velebit runs in late September every year - an ideal time to visit Croatia as it’s cooler during the heat of the day, but still warm enough to enjoy a swim.

The five-day trek costs €219, although early bird and group concessions are available. There are also shorter three-day and two-day options available.

Peter Watson is a photographer, writer and founder of outdoor travel blog Atlas & Boots .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Which countries can I travel to if I’m not vaccinated?

Many countries across the world have introduced regulations which permit entry only to fully vaccinated travellers.However, some Britons have chosen not to accept the vaccine, while many younger people are still awaiting their second dose.According to government data, around 81 per cent of over-16s have received two vaccines, rising to 89 per cent for a single jab.A number of European countries have said that unvaccinated travellers from the UK will be welcome, provided (in most cases) that they can show a negative PCR test result.It’s worth remembering, however, that unvaccinated travellers returning to the UK from amber or red list...
WORLD
The Independent

Which amber countries will let in British holidaymakers?

The latest update of the UK’s travel traffic light system on 26 August saw the Azores, Finland, Canada and Switzerland upgraded to the green list, the majority of the world’s countries remain stuck on amber.Although recreational international travel became legal again on 17 May, holidays were previously only enticing to destinations the government designated as “green” - a scant collection of countries and territories, which came with the lightest restrictions for travellers arriving back in the UK.Most places are on the amber list, prompting harsher restrictions for returning travellers. However, since 19 July, fully vaccinated Brits and those under 18...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

Europe’s reputation as a cosmopolitan haven has been exposed as a mirage

When Kabul fell in mid-August, almost the first reaction of European leaders was fear of another wave of refugees arriving on the continent. “We must anticipate and protect ourselves against major irregular migratory flows,” said the French president, Emmanuel Macron. Armin Laschet, the Christian Democrat candidate hoping to succeed Angela Merkel as German chancellor in the election that takes place in two weeks, said there could be no repeat of the refugee crisis of 2015, when Germany received more than a million asylum seekers. By the end of the month, the European Council had agreed to “act jointly to prevent the recurrence of uncontrolled large-scale illegal migration movements faced in the past”.
POLITICS
The Independent

Explore now, work later: why autumn and winter will be defined by ‘revenge travel’

“I was planning on buying a house, but I feel my money will be better spent taking this trip.”In a few months, Claire Truman* is planning to quit her job at a publishing company and jet off to Southeast Asia for a six-month adventure, where she’ll weave a leisurely trail around Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia and Laos.Handing in your notice and putting off your house purchase for a holiday might seem extreme, but it’s the sharp end of a new post-pandemic trend: “revenge travel”. After months or even years spent largely at home, professionals across the UK are marking their calendars,...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Boots#Cruises#Croatian#Highlander#Gps#Velika#Kor Ula#Nightjet
travelnoire.com

7 Of Rio de Janeiro's Best Hiking Trails To Explore

Pedra do Telégrafo is one of the most Instagrammable hiking trails in the world. The picture of people hanging dangerously on a stone close to the edge amazes and terrifies viewers all around the world. But the cliff is not the only attraction of the hike. Pedra do Telégrafo offers...
WORLD
The US Sun

Has the Ryder Cup always been Europe vs USA and when did it start?

EYES down for the eagerly-awaited start of the 42nd Ryder Cup. This time Europe, captained by Dane Thomas Bjorn, play hosts to the US team skippered by Jim Furyk. The tournament is being held between Friday, September 28 and Sunday, September 30 at Le Golf National in Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines, a suburb southwest of Paris.
GOLF
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Hiking
Telegraph

Italian police solve 400-year-old mystery surrounding death of Renaissance military commander

An elite unit of Italy’s Carabinieri police has solved a 429-year-old cold case involving the death of one of Renaissance Europe’s most prominent military commanders. Alessandro Farnese, the Duke of Parma, was a leading condottiero or general who fought in the Netherlands on behalf of Philip II, the king of Spain, and took part in the Spanish Armada, the campaign to invade England in 1588.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Denmark appears to have beaten covid-19 — for now. Here’s how it did it.

On Sept. 10, Danish authorities lifted all pandemic restrictions and pronounced that covid-19 is no longer a “critical threat” in the country. Vaccination rates are high — 86 percent of all eligible citizens 12 and older have received at least one shot, and 95 percent of people 50 and older are fully vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
natureworldnews.com

Russian Farmer Discovers Terrifying 'Rat King,' Believed to Signal 'Impending Plague'

A Russian farmer in Stavropol region had found a ratpack with intertwined tails, like an unexpected 'royal' visitor among the puddles of the so-called rat king. The five rodents bizarrely bound together struggled to scurry in different directions at a flooded watermelon field, whose tails had become so knotted together that they can't free themselves. This rare moment is more commonly known as a 'rat king' phenomenon.
WILDLIFE
Time Out Global

Melbourne’s food and drink scene has been voted one of the best in the world

It’s safe to say we all know Melbourne’s food and drink scene is outstanding, so it’s always great when we get the accolades to prove it. Each year Time Out launches the City Index, a poll of 27,000 city-dwellers from Melbourne to Madrid, Chicago to Copenhagen and Tel Aviv to Tokyo. This year, we wanted to find out which cities really stepped up and pulled together. So we asked you not just about food and culture, as we always do, but also community projects, green space and sustainability.
RESTAURANTS
New York Post

Move over, millionaires, the Maldives are now open to the middle class

The Maldives are 99% water and, until now, only the 1% enjoyed this exotic archipelago seemingly riddled with more five-star resorts than residents. Even Instagram models found themselves shunned by $3,000-a-night properties profiting from a law limiting tourism to uninhabited islands. Until 2009 it was illegal for locals to rent out rooms and open guesthouses or restaurants.
WORLD
The Independent

Greek authorities begin moving migrants into new camp

Greek authorities have begun moving asylum-seekers living in a squalid camp on the island of Samos into a new facility on the island, where access will be more strictly controlled.About 200 people were to be moved to the new camp in the hills of Samos on Monday, with around 200 more scheduled to be transferred Tuesday.Authorities have stressed the new camp, dubbed a “closed controlled access center” and built to house 3,000 people, will have far better facilities than the old, dilapidated camp on the edge of the island’s main town. But rights groups have raised concerns about the...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ships rescue 190 Europe-bound migrants off Libya

Two vessels rescued around 190 Europe-bound migrants, including women and children, off the coast of Libya charities operating the vessels said Monday. The rescues came amid a spike in attempted crossings of the Mediterranean Sea More than 24,000 migrants have been intercepted and returned to Libya by the country’s coast guard so far this year, according to the U.N. migration agency. That's more than double the number from 2020, when about 11,890 migrants were brought back to shore in the conflict-ridden country.More than a thousand more are believed to have drowned in just the first half of the...
TUNISIA
The Independent

Hoverflies use sun and body clock to navigate when they fly south for winter, study finds

Hoverflies use a combination of the sun and their body clock to help direct them when flying south for the winter, new research shows. Findings show the insects keep the sun on their left in the morning then gradually adjust to maintain a southward route as the day goes on, in what scientists at the University of Exeter believe is the first proof of a “time-compensated sun compass” in hoverflies.
WILDLIFE
The Independent

The Independent

252K+
Followers
112K+
Post
131M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy