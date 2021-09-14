CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GMA's dashing new host David Muir: everything you need to know

By Hannah Hargrave
Hello Magazine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood Morning America celebrated a new addition to their family on Tuesday when David Muir joined GMA3 to launch a very special series. The popular TV anchor appeared alongside Amy Robach, Dr. Jennifer Ashton, and T.J. Holmes as they revealed he will be bringing his long-running segment, America Strong - which normally only airs on World News Tonight - to all programming across ABC News during the month of September.

Sue Stoffel
6d ago

David is a phenomenal journalist and has brought us many terrific stories. He likes doing the small-town America stories as much as breaking news.

Bertha Castaneda
6d ago

I will start watching GMA again I stopped watching GMA because I can't stand Robin!!!!! she thinks she is so HOT I love David Muir watch him every evening for the latest news he delivers the best news ever! plus he is so easy on the eyes...

Inna
7d ago

I can’t stand to listen to his hyped up talk. Watch how he holds his arms on the table. Everything he says sounds like an alarm.

