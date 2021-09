Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that his government was against health passports but backed drives to vaccinate against Covid-19. "We support the vaccination efforts," said Bolsonaro, widely criticized for his handling of the pandemic in Brazil where the coronavirus has killed more than 590,000 people. "However, my administration has not supported a vaccine or health passport or any other vaccine-related obligation," he said in New York. Bolsonaro was the first world leader to speak at the high-level meet -- tradition dictates that Brazil goes first -- after UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres opened the debate with an address of his own.

HEALTH ・ 22 HOURS AGO