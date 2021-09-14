#XPNFest Guide: The 2021 XPoNential Music Festival is poised to bring a wonderful weekend of live music the Camden Waterfront
It’s been a long winding road since Wiggins Park and BB&T Pavilion were last packed with fans and artists enjoying the very best weekend of the year. I won’t belabor the point, because you know the gruesome details, but let’s just say we as the Philadelphia music community could really use a weekend full of nothing but music, friends, and celebration.thekey.xpn.org
