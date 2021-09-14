XPNFest Guide: The 2021 XPoNential Music Festival is poised to bring a wonderful weekend of live music the Camden Waterfront

It’s a busy weekend for great music in the area. There are two Fresh Grass Festivals in the country. One in Arizona in early October and this Friday kicks off the Fresh Grass Festival at MASS MoCA in North Adams. This event is the 10th Anniversary of the Blue Grass Festival at MASS MoCA. This year’s lineup does not disappoint with the likes of Trombone Shorty and Bela Fleck. According to the Fresh Grass website, there will be four stages throughout the 16-acre campus providing a steady stream of entertainment. Tickets range from $70 to 3-day passes at $150 with different pricing each day and special discounts for kids and students. Click here for more details.

