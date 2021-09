Apple is about to announce a whole host of products, in a live stream event that is expected to include the first look at the iPhone 13, new Apple Watch Series 7 and updated AirPods.As with all of Apple’s events in the last year and a half, the launch will only exist as an online video – there will be no real life event in California or anywhere else.Instead, the video will probably run like all of Apple’s recent events, with a highly-produced and slick film showing its executives revealing its products.The stream will begin on Tuesday, at 10am pacific time....

CELL PHONES ・ 9 DAYS AGO