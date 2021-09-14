Fallen Marine Cpl. Humberto Sanchez laid to rest Tuesday in Logansport
LOGANSPORT, Ind. — An Indiana Marine who was among 13 service members killed in an attack on the Kabul airport was honored Tuesday at funeral services held in Cass County. Cpl. Humberto Sanchez was buried with full military graveside rites at Mount Hope Cemetery in his native Logansport after a service at LifeGate Church. The funeral service took place at 11 a.m. and was live-streamed on the funeral home's website.fortwaynesnbc.com
