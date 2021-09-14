Erie County sees plethora of new restaurants opening despite COVID-19's continued surge
Variety rules as new joints will serve diverse styles ranging from wings and pizza to health-conscious, hotel dining, sushi and global cuisine. Whoa, folks. I mean, just, whoa. I went through the restaurant inspections last week and there was a gaggle of places labeled "opening." And only one of them was on my watchlist, so, either my watchlist, which is extensive, is Swiss cheese or there's a heck of a lot of activity going on in the restaurant business.
