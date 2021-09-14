17a-4 releases a new, versatile module of DataParser for another way to bring data into an archive

MLOps is the machine learning operations counterpart to DevOps and DataOps. But, across the industry, definitions for MLOps can vary. Some see MLOps as focusing on ML experiment management. Others see the crux of MLOps as setting up CI/CD (continuous integration/continuous delivery) pipelines for models and data the same way DevOps does for code. Other vendors and customers believe MLOps should be focused on so-called feature engineering -- the specialized transformation process for the data used to train ML models. For others, MLOps is about everything after model development, including maintaining models in a repository, deploying them, and monitoring their operational health, performance and accuracy.

