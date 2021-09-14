CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Company Looking to Hire Someone to Watch Horror Films

By WFXB Staff
wfxb.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMovie reviewer was named as a perfect job for lazy people…and one company is looking to hire one for $1,300! FinanceBuzz will select one lucky person to watch 13 classic horror films of varying budgets. And yes, they will cover the cost of movie rentals. The only catch is you have to wear the FitBit they provide so they can compare your heart rate when watching high vs. low-budget films. The 13 films have also already been selected and they are: Amityville Horror, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part 2, Candyman, Insidious, The Blair Witch Project, Sinister, Get Out, The Purge, Paranormal Activity and the 2018 remake of Halloween.

