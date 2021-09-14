RAM Technologies, Inc. Distributes New Release of HEALTHsuite Advantage™, The Premier Payer Platform for Government Sponsored Healthcare
FORT WASHINGTON, Pa. (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. RAM Technologies, Inc., the perennial leader in enterprise software solutions and services for health plans administering government sponsored healthcare (Medicare Advantage, Special Needs Plans and Managed Medicaid), is pleased to announce the distribution of HEALTHsuite Advantage™ 21.00. The latest release of the innovative enterprise core administrative processing system features new operational and compliance efficiencies for the RAM Technologies, Inc. client base.www.stamfordadvocate.com
