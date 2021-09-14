RAM Technologies, Inc. Distributes New Release of HEALTHsuite Advantage™, The Premier Payer Platform for Government Sponsored Healthcare

Past President, Physicians for a National Health Program (PNHP.org) Member of the Executive Committee, Single Payer Action Network of Ohio (SPANOhio.org) Every two years for more than a decade, the Commonwealth Fund has compared the US healthcare system to the other wealthy nations of the world. Once again in 2021, we are worst in performance despite spending twice as much as many of the best performing nations. How can this be when we have the best hospitals, the best equipment and the best trained physicians and nurses in the world? It’s the system.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 12 DAYS AGO