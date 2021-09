A physical trainer and fitness expert with a company who makes those home workout mirrors says success is all about getting your mind right and she has some tips to do just that. The simplest way to do this is by engaging in an activity that you actually enjoy…so, if you despise the treadmill, try pilates or pick up a new sport instead of lifting weights. Also, don’t aim too high. Instead focus on setting small goals. To achieve this, set ‘gold’, ‘silver’ and ‘bronze’ targets in your head. So, maybe if you’re having an off day don’t go for the gold, just aim for the bronze. Also, don’t forget to boost your mood with your favorite tunes! Previous studies have shown that listening to music is a great motivator.

WORKOUTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO