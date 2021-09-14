CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computer Science

The First 2000 Years of Computing

By Takara
adafruit.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen did computing start? The Computer History Museum takes a deep dive into the history of computing and answers your questions. Revolution: The First 2000 Years of Computing is an engaging 25,000-square-foot exhibition that chronicles the history of computing, from the abacus to the smartphone. Revolution has 19 galleries, 1,100 objects, and an array of original multimedia experiences, featuring first-hand accounts from pioneers and innovators. Explore the revolution that has changed our world.

blog.adafruit.com

deer-park.tx.us

Computer Tutorials

Join us for computer tutorials on Word, Excel, basic internet or basic computer skills! Tutorials will be every Thursday in September from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Register please by calling 281-478-7208 or by emailing library@deerparktx.org.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

NEW GUIDE: UART Communication Between Two CircuitPython Boards #AdafruitLearningSystem #Adafruit #CircuitPython @Adafruit

A new guide in the Adafruit Learning System today: UART Communication Between Two CircuitPython Boards. In this project, you’ll learn how to communicate between two different CircuitPython boards using UART. UART, universal asynchronous receiver-transmitter, is a serial communication protocol that works asynchronously. Unlike I2C, it isn’t structured and does not...
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

Adding a Hard Drive to an Original IBM PC Using a Raspberry Pi #piday #raspberrypi @Raspberry_Pi

A couple of months ago I moved my IBM PC into the living room thinking that with a more prominent location I would use it more often. It’s fun to try out ancient software, or use the PC to connect to the occasional surviving BBS. I also like tinkering trying to use the PC to access the modern internet, or at least see if I can. I definitely won’t be playing YouTube videos on it, but I can read reddit, or search Google. Because of the nice keyboard and no multitasking I’ve also used it often as a distraction free place to type up blog posts (this one included). And of course I wanted it readily available for playing games. There’s lots and lots of DOS CGA games that I’ve never played before that are calling out to me to try!
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

Automated generation of bin/hex/uf2 files for Arduino continuous integration

Our continuous integration script for Arduino, ci-arduino, has been updated to include the ability to automatically generate and export build artifacts. This means that if you have an Arduino library with an example sketch, you can call ci-arduino from GitHub Actions to generate a binary or hex file of the sketch for easier uploading. If a platform supports the Microsoft UF2 USB Flashing Format, ci-arduino will also generate a UF2 file of the example sketch.
COMPUTERS
adafruit.com

GoPro L Bracket #3Dprinting #3DThursday

Luis Cordoba shared this project on Youmagine! Download files here: https://www.youmagine.com/designs/gopro-l-bracket#information. Every Thursday is #3dthursday here at Adafruit! The DIY 3D printing community has passion and dedication for making solid objects from digital models. Recently, we have noticed electronics projects integrated with 3D printed enclosures, brackets, and sculptures, so each Thursday we celebrate and highlight these bold pioneers!
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Sababox – Elderly Friendly Remote Control

A well known problem is for elderly people to be able to enjoy their TV as they are not confident with their ability to get to the desired content, and also concern of “breaking it”, taking the TV out of order until someone will fix it for them. Many of...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Making a stretch sensor with a nylon stocking @kobakant

How to Get What You Want demonstrates a stretch sensor made of skin colored stockings and thin resistive yarn (Bekinox BK50/2) embroidery. It is sensitive to stretch and distortion of the main fabric. See the video below and the post here. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

CircuitPython 7.0.0 Release Candidate 3 Released! @circuitpython

This is CircuitPython 7.0.0-rc.3, a release candidate for CircuitPython 7.0.0 final. We have addressed all the issues we scheduled for the 7.0.0 release. This release fixes an RP2040 regression introduced in 7.0.0-rc.2. We believe this release is stable, but want to give time for further testing. Notable additions to 7.0.0...
SOFTWARE
adafruit.com

Updated guide – Using the RP2040 with the Adafruit NeoPXL8 FeatherWing and Library

Updated guide – Using the RP2040 with the Adafruit NeoPXL8 FeatherWing and Library! NeoPXL8 now also works on boards with the RP2040 microcontroller, such as the Raspberry Pi Pico or Adafruit Feather RP2040. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons,...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

NEW VIDEO: In-System Programming Connectors – Collin’s Lab Notes #adafruit #collinslabnotes

A quick look at some common programming connectors you’re likely to encounter. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making immediately! Adafruit’s Circuit Playground is jam-packed with LEDs, sensors, buttons, alligator clip pads and more. Build projects with Circuit Playground in a few minutes with the drag-and-drop MakeCode programming site, learn computer science using the CS Discoveries class on code.org, jump into CircuitPython to learn Python and hardware together, TinyGO, or even use the Arduino IDE. Circuit Playground Express is the newest and best Circuit Playground board, with support for CircuitPython, MakeCode, and Arduino. It has a powerful processor, 10 NeoPixels, mini speaker, InfraRed receive and transmit, two buttons, a switch, 14 alligator clip pads, and lots of sensors: capacitive touch, IR proximity, temperature, light, motion and sound. A whole wide world of electronics and coding is waiting for you, and it fits in the palm of your hand.
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

Why Hyperlinks are Blue

Follow along Elise Blanchard’s journey through tech and internet history to get to the bottom of blue hyperlinks in this piece from Distilled:. But now, I find myself all consumed by the question, WHY are links blue? WHO decided to make them blue? WHEN was this decision made, and HOW has this decision made such a lasting impact?
INTERNET
adafruit.com

Sian Proctor is the first Black woman to pilot a spacecraft

As the pilot for the Inspiration4 mission, Sian Proctor is inspiration to never give up on your goals. From the New York Times:. Dr. Proctor, who is African American and holds a doctorate in science education, had come close to becoming an astronaut the old-fashioned way. She said that in 2009, she was among 47 finalists whom NASA selected from 3,500 applications. The space agency chose nine new astronauts that year. Dr. Proctor was not one of them.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
adafruit.com

VIDEO: 1980 Texas Instruments “Programmer Calculator”

1980 was a different world. Things we now take for granted, like doing math on a computer — A MACHINE DESIGNED TO DO MATH — were often impractical. You might’ve kept a calculator alongside your computer so you could math while you math. Stop breadboarding and soldering – start making...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

The Great Search: MEMS analog microphone #TheGreatSearch #DigiKey @DigiKey @Adafruit

On today’s Great Search (video): we’re now used to parts being unavailable, and when designing a new board, we noticed the MEMS microphone we’ve used before, SPW2430, is NRND (Not Recommended for New Designs). Let’s look at some alternatives for analog MEMS mics!. See on Digi-Key at https://www.digikey.com/short/d2w32b4d. See episodes...
ELECTRONICS
adafruit.com

When did dinosaurs become birds?

How can a large animal like a velociraptor develop into the little birds we see today?. Today’s birds evolved from dinosaurs, which makes them dinosaurs! The same way bats are mammals, birds are a strange type of dinosaur that got small, evolved wings and developed the ability to fly. Stop...
COMPUTER SCIENCE
adafruit.com

Resin 3D Printing Time Lapses with AI!

Cool new video from the guys over at Super Make Something. Magical looking 3D printing timelapses are all over social media these days. Previously only possible with FDM printers, YouTubers Uncle Jessy and Andrew Sink recently developed “ResinLapse,” a 3D printer add-on that makes it possible to create awesome timelapse videos with Canon DSLRs. But what if you don’t have a Canon camera? In this episode, we create a method to make ResinLapse time lapses with any camera using a bit of Computer Vision, Python programming, and Machine Learning!
SOFTWARE

