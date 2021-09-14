The First 2000 Years of Computing
When did computing start? The Computer History Museum takes a deep dive into the history of computing and answers your questions. Revolution: The First 2000 Years of Computing is an engaging 25,000-square-foot exhibition that chronicles the history of computing, from the abacus to the smartphone. Revolution has 19 galleries, 1,100 objects, and an array of original multimedia experiences, featuring first-hand accounts from pioneers and innovators. Explore the revolution that has changed our world.blog.adafruit.com
Comments / 0