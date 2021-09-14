Duncan Library schedules Suicide Awareness event

ADA, Ohio – A provocative national traveling exhibit that offers narratives from people impacted by a loved one’s suicide, Glow 5K and keynote speaker—all free public events—will be part of Ohio Northern University’s Suicide Prevention and Awareness Week to take place Sept. 20-24. Hosted by ONU’s Counseling Center, the programming seeks to heighten awareness and to provide tools to prevent suicide, which is the second-leading cause of death for college-age students in the United States. These upcoming events, which will also include several student-focused activities, are aligned with Ohio Northern’s robust mental health services. Organizers are continuing to prioritize efforts that seek to destigmatize life-impacting conditions such as depression and anxiety and to educate the campus community about mental health assistance resources.
Comments / 0