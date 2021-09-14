Duncan Library schedules Suicide Awareness event

What is it like? That feeling of being exhausted, stuck, not feeling like there is a way out. I think of it as running a marathon where you can’t stop. You are tired, it’s 90 degrees and humid, and you are miserably hot. You keep pushing towards the finish line so you can rest and celebrate. But the line keeps moving, and you must keep going: You can’t stop. The is no off-ramp.

