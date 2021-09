KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 21): PMB Technology Bhd, which was issued an unusual market activity (UMA) query by the bourse earlier today after its share price continued to climb from yesterday's all-time high, pointed to the rise in metallic silicon prices, as well as its potential plan to expand the production of its plant in Sarawak as possible reasons for the hot interest in its stock.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO