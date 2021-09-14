CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Title Alliance Arizona Team Member wins prestigious award

PHOENIX (PRWEB) September 14, 2021. A Title Alliance, Ltd. team member, who plays a critical role in the company’s Southwest expansion, was named the Journal Industry Award Escrow Officer of the Year. Jenni Eaton received the prestigious recognition from the Arizona School of Real Estate & Business for overseeing Title Alliance’s growth in the Valley in their first partnership and her commitment to excellence in her role at the national family of title insurance and escrow agencies.

