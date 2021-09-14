This yogurt dip is “pumpkin” to talk about

2020 might have been a forgettable year for many reasons, but some of us are likely to remember it for some of the seasonal food innovations that came about, including charcuterie chalets, breakfast charcuterie boards, and hot chocolate bombs. And while you might argue that September is still a bit too early or too warm for hot chocolate, Target's got something that might change your mind — because it takes what might be a decidedly cold weather concept and adds a bit of fall zing to it.

